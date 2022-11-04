Read full article on original website
For increasingly productive Baylor offense, every week becoming rush week
It wasn’t an ideal situation. Last week as Baylor traveled to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners, the BU coaches were wrestling with the knowledge that their stud freshman running back Richard Reese was saddled with the flu. Reese might be able to play, but he’d almost certainly be limited.
Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run
State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season. With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title. “I’m excited about the growth for...
School voters approve Crawford bond project, defeat China Spring tax rate hike
Crawford Independent School District voters approved a $10 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for renovation of space at the old Crawford High School to create new middle school classrooms and ease enrollment pressures on the elementary school. In China Spring ISD, voters rejected a tax rate increase that...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Day parade to start at 11 a.m. Friday
The annual Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. Friday on Austin Avenue at 12th Street. The parade route will end at Third Street. The parade is sponsored by the McLennan County Veterans Association and the Stan C. Parker Foundation. Flag retirement ceremony. The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans...
Josh Tetens wins McLennan County DA race
Republican Josh Tetens handily won the race to become McLennan County district attorney Tuesday. By the time results from all 34 vote centers arrived shortly before midnight, Tetens had 69% of the vote, or 49,185 votes to Robertson’s 31%, or 22,128 votes. The Republican’s wide margin of victory was...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Sanchez-Miramontez wins JP race despite unresolved criminal case
Despite a pending misdemeanor criminal case tied to her service as mayor of Beverly Hills, Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez won on Tuesday to be the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5 in McLennan County. With all of 34 vote centers counted late Tuesday, Sanchez-Miramontez garnered 56% of the vote,...
