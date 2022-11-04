ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Going into this game with a 1.6 % chance of winning, Northwestern attempted to beat the odds, holding their own in the quintessential David versus Goliath faceoff against No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, but fell short down the stretch for the eighth loss of the season. Returning back to Ryan...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

Samantha Kurit creates her art in one sitting, start to finish. She spreads out her supplies on the floor, painting in her sunlit apartment while her beagle mix Kirby watches. The first-year Speech, Language and Learning graduate student moved to Evanston from Wellington, Florida in August. But even as a graduate student, Kurit has continued her work, selling original and custom work ranging from custom dog portraits to local sceneries. She sells original work through her gallery space at Artem Pop Up Gallery and Etsy shop.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Communication Prof. Nina Kraus wins 2022 Alumnae Award

Communication Prof. Nina Kraus received the Alumnae of Northwestern University’s 2022 Alumnae Award for her work on auditory learning and neuroscience research, the University announced Thursday. The award, created in 1976, recognizes women’s professional achievements. The Alumnae of NU is an all-volunteer group of women who raise funds for...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Students and faculty address lack of racial diversity in Northwestern theatre, discuss potential solutions to challenges

Communication junior Alondra Rios was worried about the audition process for Arts Alliance at Northwestern University’s production of “In the Heights.”. As the production’s director, she feared the cast might not reflect the diverse perspectives required for the show, which explores the lives of multiple characters residing in the primarily Latine New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers

Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy