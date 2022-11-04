Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
vermontbiz.com
SBA accepting nominations for Vermont annual Small Business Awards
Blake Hill Preserves from Windsor accepts the 2022 SBA Small Business Persons of the Year Award, hosted by VermontBiz in Waterbury. Vermont Business Magazine The SBA Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for its 2023 small business awards. Previous Vermont winners include Ben and Jerry’s, Mamava and Blake Hill Preserves.
vermontbiz.com
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
mychamplainvalley.com
What to know about the election in Vermont
Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint is the leading candidate in the race for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch is the leading candidate to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is seeking a fourth term.
Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system
Education, prevention and serious regulation of pharma and the chemical and industrial food industries — that’s the only way to reduce the chronic diseases that drive so much health care expense now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Vermont needs a new model for its health care system.
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
VTDigger
Vermont education's poor results
Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
WCAX
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: Gov. Hochul Hiding Budget Report Violates State Law
The deadline for Governor Hochul to release the state’s mid-year budget report was Sunday, Oct. 30. We are still waiting for it. The mandated public report that outlines the state’s current financial health has taken a back seat to the governor’s ongoing campaign tour. The mid-year budget update isn’t merely important, it’s required by law.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
vermontbiz.com
AARP Vermont appoints new associate state director of communications
Laura McDonough, senior operations administrator at AARP Vermont(link is external), has been appointed to the new position of associate state director of communications at the nonprofit organization. In her new role, McDonough will support AARP’s work around advocacy; outreach and education; and community service to include social impact campaigns that improve the quality of life for all Vermonters as they age.
vermontbiz.com
New first generation homebuyer program available
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announces the launch of the First Generation Homebuyer Program, with a goal of helping more Vermonters afford their first home. This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
WCAX
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WNYT
Zeldin holds rally in Rensselaer County as election nears
The Republican candidate for New York governor was in the Capital Region Thursday night. Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally in Rensselaer County at the Old Post Road Golf Club in Castleton-On-Hudson. Zeldin also welcomed other candidates running for New York state offices – including Rep. Elise Stefanik, and other...
