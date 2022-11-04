ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WJCL

Warm and dry today but rain from Nicole by the end of the week

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s for most areas and upper-70s at the beach. There will be mainly sunny skies today with patchy clouds in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry as a...
FLORIDA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday. Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot. The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day. Polls...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Dry star to the week...rain chances increasing due to tropics

Watch for patchy fog early Monday morning with lows in the 60s. Fog will decreasing through the morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies with another afternoon in the low 80!. Dry skies will continue through Wednesday, but expect winds to pick up on Wednesday. This is due to the tropics. Nicole is set to form in the next day or so and moving towards the east coast of Florida. Our potential impacts will arrive Thursday-Friday before exiting Friday night. Coastal flooding is a concern. Rain totals look to range from 1-3"and wind gust 25-35 mph. Both of these impacts would be greatest near the coast. The threat for isolated tornadoes is very low, but not 0. This would depend on the final track. If this storm does move further into the Atlantic, our impacts would be less.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

Showers Possible Sunday - Tropical Development Likely

Humidity is here and clouds have taken over today. Temperatures were in the mid 80s on Saturday. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back. We’ll gain an hour of sleep tonight. Temperatures in the mid 60s to start with patchy fog possible. Afternoon highs will be similar to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJCL

Drought expands, much needed rain chances lurking

The most recent dry spell is now at 21 consecutive days in Savannah. The good news is spotty rain chances return in the days ahead. The bad news is the rain chances will be low and not all locations will see rain. By the middle of next week a coastal...
SAVANNAH, GA
click orlando

Rain is on the way to Central Florida, but enjoy the weekend first

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for the next several days. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
WJCL

Georgia Southern University showing support for military

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
STATESBORO, GA
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
fox35orlando.com

Potential tropical disturbance has Florida coastal communities keeping close eye forecast

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Residents in Volusia and Flagler counties are keeping a close eye on the forecast which shows a brewing storm could bring more coastal damage. Residents in those two counties are still reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, and with this possible storm, some impacts include high winds, significant rainfall, crashing waves, and extremely high tides for several days.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WJCL

South Alabama runs past Georgia Southern 38-31

STATESBORO, Ga. — La'Damian Webb rushed 35 times for a career-high 247 yards and four touchdowns, and South Alabama allowed just seven points in the second half as the Jags rallied for a 38-31 Sun Belt football victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Webb...
MOBILE, AL

