Watch for patchy fog early Monday morning with lows in the 60s. Fog will decreasing through the morning leaving behind mostly sunny skies with another afternoon in the low 80!. Dry skies will continue through Wednesday, but expect winds to pick up on Wednesday. This is due to the tropics. Nicole is set to form in the next day or so and moving towards the east coast of Florida. Our potential impacts will arrive Thursday-Friday before exiting Friday night. Coastal flooding is a concern. Rain totals look to range from 1-3"and wind gust 25-35 mph. Both of these impacts would be greatest near the coast. The threat for isolated tornadoes is very low, but not 0. This would depend on the final track. If this storm does move further into the Atlantic, our impacts would be less.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO