ramblinwreck.com
Three Jackets Honored by ACC
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Charlie Thomas (Thomasville, Ga./Thomasville), Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Zach Pyron (Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley) were all honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday for their performances in Georgia Tech’s 28-27 win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Thomas was named the ACC co-Linebacker of the Week, Powell-Lee was tabbed as the league’s Defensive Back of the Week and Pyron earned co-Rookie of the Week accolades.
Bergmann Garners Fourth ACC Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season after tying the program record of 38 single-match kills amidst a plethora of milestones over the weekend, the league office announced on Monday. Louisville’s Claire Chaussee also shares the honor this week.
Jackets Open 2022-23 Season vs. Clayton State
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech opens its 108th season of men’s basketball by hosting Clayton State, a Division II team from Morrow, Ga., a suburb to the South of Atlanta, for a 7:30 p.m. tip Monday night at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets welcome back eight players who...
Bergmann’s Historic Day Propels No. 10 Jackets Past Noles
Florida State had all the momentum early in the first set, speeding out to a 7-1 lead. Georgia Tech would climb back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Seminoles responded with a streak of six to extend the lead to 13-5. As the set continued to flow, Tech pulled back near once more with six points in seven chances, drawing within three to trail 15-12. Florida State put things out of reach from there, going on an eight-point run and capping the set soon after for a 25-14 win in set one.
Tech Concludes Fall Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team concluded its fall season by recording two wins in doubles and singles play on the final day of the GT Fall Invite. Andres Martin was crowned the singles champion while Vanderbilt’s Slavic and Englehardt were named the doubles champions.
