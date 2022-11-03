Florida State had all the momentum early in the first set, speeding out to a 7-1 lead. Georgia Tech would climb back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 7-5, but the Seminoles responded with a streak of six to extend the lead to 13-5. As the set continued to flow, Tech pulled back near once more with six points in seven chances, drawing within three to trail 15-12. Florida State put things out of reach from there, going on an eight-point run and capping the set soon after for a 25-14 win in set one.

