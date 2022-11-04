Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

Source: mega

Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.

In the court documents obtained by The Blast, Joiner alleged that Xzibit broke an "oral agreement" to provide "lifelong support" to his former spouse. The agreement hinged on Joiner staying at home with the couple's children and taking care of the household.

"During the time the parties maintained their relationship, (Xzibit) would combine his skills, efforts, labor and earnings and would share equally with her," Joiner in the documents.

She went on to state that the agreement included, "All property acquired and accumulated by him or by and through any entity in which he had an interest, or which increased in value or was entitled thereafter to acquire or accumulate."

The documents also detailed the responsibilities the alleged agreement placed on Joiner in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance from her former husband.

She claimed Xzibit agreed to "provide for all of her financial support and need for the rest of her life in the same style and manner that was established during the parties’ relationship."

Joiner continued, "In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of (Xzibit’s) skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them."

The rapper had pleaded with the judge not to grant spousal support payments to his ex, citing financial struggles inflicted by a decline in bookings due to COVID-19.

Xzibit claimed to the court during his divorce hearings that he was "struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son."

Joiner, however, denied her estranged husband's claim of lack of revenue and alleged the rapper was pulling in around $1 million every 30 days due to the success of his cannabis venture.

Joiner additionally accused Xzibit of concealing assets, adding she had lost her job and was without the means to provide for the couple's son.