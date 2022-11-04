Watch: Livingston, Thiero, Ware Speak Following 111-53 Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State

Kentucky guard Adou Thiero and forwards Chris Livingston and Lance Ware spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night inside Rupp Arena.

Livingston spoke on his progression from the Big Blue Bahamas tour to now, the intangibles that make him a better player and more. His media scrum can be viewed above.

Thiero talked developing into his new off-ball role since arriving at Kentucky, how he's felt progression throughout the preseason and more:

Watch: Adou Thiero Speaks Following Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State (; 2:59)

Ware touched on his relationship with freshman Ugonna Onyenso, as well as playing without Oscar Tshiebwe:

Watch: Lance Ware Talks Following Kentucky State Win (; 2:51)

For takeaways from UK's exhibition victory, click here .

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage from Rupp Arena, recapping Kentucky's exhibition win.

