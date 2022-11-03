TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new sales organizational structure and executive leadership team appointments to execute on its strategy and growth ambitions. The changes are designed to bolster Renesas’ leadership in embedded semiconductor solutions and serve as a solid foundation for future growth. The new executive team roles and the new organization will take effect January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006200/en/ Headshot of Chris Allexandre, appointed as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO