ihodl.com
Circle to Bring Euro-pegged Stablecoin to Solana in 2023
Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, will launch the Euro Coin stablecoin on Solana in 2023, the company revealed in a blog announcement. In addition to the stablecoin, Circle will also launch permissionless cross-chain protocol in the first half of 2023.
Renesas Announces New Sales Organizational Structure and Executive Personnel Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new sales organizational structure and executive leadership team appointments to execute on its strategy and growth ambitions. The changes are designed to bolster Renesas’ leadership in embedded semiconductor solutions and serve as a solid foundation for future growth. The new executive team roles and the new organization will take effect January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006200/en/ Headshot of Chris Allexandre, appointed as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit (Photo: Business Wire)
SEC Aims at HEX, Issues Subpoenas to Promoters
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has apparently issued subpoenas to cryptocurrency promoters of HEX, PulseChain and PulseX as part of an ongoing investigation, tweeted Eric Wall, CIO at Arcane Assets.
The trend to mend: how repair shops are leading a fixing revolution
More everyday items are being salvaged, with cost of living crisis expected to increase such interest
ADVA reports record revenues and improves profitability for Q3 2022
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported final financial results for Q3 2022 ended on September 30, 2022. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005959/en/ Christoph Glingener, CEO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Y’all ready for this?’ Can Britain resist America’s fast food giants?
Southern fried chicken, taco supremes and doughnuts are on the menu as US companies eye the UK’s seemingly endless appetite for cheap meals. But will our health pay the price?
DOJ Seizes Over $3B in Bitcoin Affiliated with Silk Road
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release it has seized over 50,676 BTC (EXANTE: Bitcoin) valued at over $3.3 billion hidden in devices of James Zhong, who had pled guilty to unlawfully obtaining that bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web in September 2012.
