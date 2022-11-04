Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Live New York 2022 Election Results
NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
fox5ny.com
What Kathy Hochul's victory means
The race was closer than expected, but Kathy Hochul prevailed. What this means for partly politics in New York.
fox5ny.com
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
fox5ny.com
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wins reelection
CONNECTICUT - Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has won reelection in Connecticut. He defeated Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski in a political rematch from four years ago. The tense race focused on abortion, crime, parental rights, and affordability. Lamont and Stefanowski offered voters two starkly different portrayals of Connecticut throughout the...
fox5ny.com
Connecticut midterm election candidates and poll hours
CONNECTICUT - Connecticut has several major races but the incumbents were favored to win most of the races. Republicans, who have had success in local races in Connecticut, hope to make inroads in state and national races this year by focusing on affordability issues in Connecticut, which has some of the highest energy prices in the nation and a relatively high tax burden compared to other states.
fox5ny.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
fox5ny.com
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke, wins third term as Texas governor
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won re-election in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The governor spoke tonight at an election rally in McAllen, where the governor launched his re-election campaign. "We planted our flag in South Texas, and we showed America that South Texas is now electing Republicans...
fox5ny.com
Powerball jackpot hits record $1.9 Billion ahead of Monday's drawing
NEW YORK - The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value of the drawing is an estimated $929.1 million before taxes. There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months.
Comments / 0