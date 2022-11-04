Read full article on original website
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon
Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
Ready for a soggy Saturday?
Measurable moisture means business this weekend in northern Utah as our system taps into an atmospheric river flowing in from the northwest.
Power outages in Farmington
4,650 people in Farmington are without power today. Their website says the outage will be restored by noon.
kjzz.com
Brighton Ski Resort asks for visitor cooperation as they determine opening day
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Brighton Ski Resort have asked for visitor cooperation as they work to determine an opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season. They said part of figuring out when that day depends on following the resort's travel rules. Related stories from 2News. They asked...
Gephardt Daily
Moose calf lost in Avenues tranquilized, returned to wild
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lost moose calf who spent a few days wandering the Avenues was tranquilized and transported to a more natural habitat last week. “This young moose had been seen several times in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Variety of orchids on display for fall flower show in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An array of orchid varieties were on display over the weekend for a fall orchid show in Salt Lake City. The event was held at the Red Butte Garden by the Utah Orchid Society, a non-profit group "committed to the preservation of orchids in their natural habitats so they will be available for future generations."
Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend
Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing. With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
kjzz.com
Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
ksl.com
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
kslnewsradio.com
Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries
SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
