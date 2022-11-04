ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon

Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
Moose calf lost in Avenues tranquilized, returned to wild

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A lost moose calf who spent a few days wandering the Avenues was tranquilized and transported to a more natural habitat last week. “This young moose had been seen several times in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City...
Winter weather advisories issued, heavy snow for Utah’s northern mountains this weekend

Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we've been experiencing.  With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we've seen the last few days. However, it's only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.
Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
