Quarterfinal round of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs
Coverage roundup of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs. 2022 Montana high school football playoff quarterfinal scores. Bozeman Gallatin makes history again, upsetting Helena to reach Class AA semifinals. Chris Peterson Independent Record chris.peterson@406mtsports.com. Updated 10 hrs ago. The Gallatin Raptors won a thriller over Helena...
Montana Western's Reese Neville and John Mears, Carroll's Garrett Worden earn Frontier football Player of the Week honors
WHITEFISH — Montana Western’s Reese Neville (offensive) and John Mears (special teams), as well as Carroll’s Garrett Worden (defensive) were tabbed Frontier Conference Football Players of the Week on Monday. Neville rushed for a season-best 160 yards on 22 carries in the Bulldogs’ 27-21 road victory against...
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Montana lottery, Powerball winners
Several lucky winners won big during the Montana lottery drawings this past week!. Montana Millionaire instant winners received 500 dollars each on Wednesday, November 2. Winners ranged from Billings, Kalispell, Columbus, and more. The official Montana Millionaire drawing happens after Christmas. Up to two winners can win, you guessed it, a million dollars! The odds of this jackpot are one in 140,000.
Forget ESPN, Let’s Help Montanans Make it to GameDay in Missoula
A Montana lawmaker is working on a bill to try and bring ESPN's "GameDay" to Montana. Cool. But shouldn't our Montana lawmakers being working on making it easier for Montanans to be able to make it to GameDay?. That was my reaction when I heard the news that a Missoula...
Second physician assistant program opens in Montana
Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
Series of incidents reported on roadways in western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes across the western part state Monday as weather continues to impact road conditions. According to MDT's 511 road report map, northbound lanes are blocked on Highway 93 south of Polson at mile-marker 56. Road conditions in this area have scattered ice and frost.
This Emerging Country Star Just Showed His Love For Montana
If you're a fan of country music, you've most likely heard of this emerging artist. He's been making waves in the industry, and we're starting to hear his songs on country music radio stations across the country. Zach Bryan is a fairly new name in country music, but he's quickly...
Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises
If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
Saturday winds bringing power outages, tricky travel to Western Montana
Saturday's gusty winds are bringing down trees and branches and causing power outages in Western Montana.
Mustangs gaining popularity in Montana
The interest in wild horses and burros in Montana is growing, as shown by the first Montana Mustang Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge event held this summer in Missoula, Mont. As part of their efforts to adopt out the over 50,000 wild horses and burros that have been removed from...
Winter weather impacting Western Montana roads
The Montana Department of Transportation reports due to winter weather, chains were required over Lookout and Lolo passes.
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Weather Alert Day declared for tomorrow; gusty winds & snow to impact western Montana
*WEATHER ALERT DAY: High Wind Warnings have been issued for ALL of NBC Montana! Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This is especially the case in wind-prone locations and in the higher terrain! Additionally, when winds combine with heavy snow showers (especially over passes/terrain) visibility will be reduced to near zero at times.*
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Events in Montana celebrating Native American Heritage Month 2022
HELENA, Mont. - Events are being held across Montana to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Every Wednesday of November - the Helena Indian Alliance will be teaching a traditional Native American game. A limited number of kits will be available the Tuesday before for pickup in preparation for the game day virtual demonstration.
Why I Don’t Regret Moving To Montana
Even as we continue to cover the migrations from the west coasters to the Treasure State, it's hard to argue against the assets Montana has to offer residents, whether you've lived here your whole life or you just got your "Montana Card." What does Montana have that other states don't? Well, I'm happy you asked.
