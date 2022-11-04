Read full article on original website
Related
wbap.com
What to Expect on Election Day in Texas
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Ahead of Election Day, Texas Secretary of State John Scott is reminding voters how votes are counted and reported once polls close on Election Night. According to Scott, results from Early Voting are submitted by Texas counties and reported first, shortly after polls close on Election Night. Results from ballots cast on or by Election Day are then reported gradually throughout the evening until 100% of precincts and polling places in all 254 Texas counties have reported.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis for 2024?
Some sources have recently said Florida Governor Ron Desantis plans to run for president in 2024, though it has not officially confirmed. It has also been stated that Donald Trump will soon also announce his 2024 presidential run, but this hasn’t been confirmed either. Regardless, who would you like to run, and if both do, who would you vote for? Chris talks with some listeners who share their thoughts on which of the two they would like to run, and the various reasons why.
