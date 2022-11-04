Some sources have recently said Florida Governor Ron Desantis plans to run for president in 2024, though it has not officially confirmed. It has also been stated that Donald Trump will soon also announce his 2024 presidential run, but this hasn’t been confirmed either. Regardless, who would you like to run, and if both do, who would you vote for? Chris talks with some listeners who share their thoughts on which of the two they would like to run, and the various reasons why.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO