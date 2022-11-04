Read full article on original website
WDTV
“Shoe Sensation” store chain hosting sock drive for veterans
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A regional shoe store chain is beginning its 7th annual drive in support of veterans. From now until the end of the year Shoe Sensation stores throughout the region are collecting new pairs of socks. The shoe chains Buckhannon location is partnering with the V.F.W. Post...
Veterans Day parade to be held in Fairmont
On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope
Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Happening: Holly Ball Returns to In-Person Event in 2023 with "Roaring '20s" Themed Event to be Held at The Morris
And I’m here to tell you that the 2023 Holly Ball is delivering that very opportunity. With the theme, “Roaring 20s,” the Auxiliary to United Hospital Center fundraiser dinner/dance will be held at The Morris in Clarksburg’s historic Glen Elk district. The trending venue is the restored Morris Grocery company. Once booming with industry, the event space – featuring exposed brick, hemlock beams and gorgeous hardwood floors - is once again seeing plenty of energy. Guests are transported to the third-floor event space via a restored 1955 Otis freight elevator. Even the outside of the venue has been glitzed up; all new lighting providing a cascading effect.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs. Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 7
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses an opportunity to save more. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
Spaghetti dinner funds to help baby with medical condition’s family
A spaghetti benefit dinner took place on Nov. 6 at the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department to help raise funds for a good cause.
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Halloween Fun at All Saints School Back in 1963 and Years Ago at Old Ritchie County School
Halloween fun in Bridgeport has been going back decades, as is shown in this photo courtesy of Susie Graeber. This photo is from Oct. 31, 1963 and shows students from All Saints School posing on the Merry-Go-Round. See anyone you know? If so, add it to the comment section below.
WDTV
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
WDTV
Beautiful weather before rain returns on Friday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After spotty rain showers today, high pressure will bring warm weather and sunshine through Thursday. Rain returns as a system from the west collides with remnants of a tropical system at the end of the week. After the rain is over, much cooler air will enter for the weekend.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
WDTV
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
WDTV
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify 2 men involved in mall thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in identifying two men reportedly involved in separate thefts at Meadowbrook Mall. The first man was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that happened on Nov. 3. Below are additional photos from a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department.
WDTV
Large grocery store chains lower prices on holiday essentials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Big name stores like Walmart, Kroger and Aldi all have one thing in common this holiday season. All three grocery stores are offering holiday essentials at affordable prices. We went around to all three and picked up the basics: Turkey, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy...
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
WDTV
Warm, sunny Monday, but what happens after today?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few showers yesterday morning, we’re starting off this workweek with warm, sunny conditions. But as for what happens after today, find out in the video above!. After a nice start to the weekend and rain showers yesterday morning, a high-pressure system will push...
