And I’m here to tell you that the 2023 Holly Ball is delivering that very opportunity. With the theme, “Roaring 20s,” the Auxiliary to United Hospital Center fundraiser dinner/dance will be held at The Morris in Clarksburg’s historic Glen Elk district. The trending venue is the restored Morris Grocery company. Once booming with industry, the event space – featuring exposed brick, hemlock beams and gorgeous hardwood floors - is once again seeing plenty of energy. Guests are transported to the third-floor event space via a restored 1955 Otis freight elevator. Even the outside of the venue has been glitzed up; all new lighting providing a cascading effect.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO