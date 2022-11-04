Read full article on original website
PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable
Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.
Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch Speaks Out on Involvement in Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn Shows
There are a number of adaptations in development based on popular video games, including The Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Actress Ashly Burch has played a prominent role in all three of those franchises, most notably voicing Aloy in both of PlayStation's Horizon games. In addition to voice work, Burch currently appears as one of the stars in Mythic Quest on Apple TV+. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt, Burch was asked whether she'll have any role in these adaptations. While Burch seemed excited about the idea of reprising her roles, she was quick to say that she isn't sure that she'll be involved with any of them.
Many Destiny 2 Players on PS5 Are Playing the Wrong Version of the Game
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has told players who experience the shooter on PlayStation 5 that they might be playing the "wrong" version of the game. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, many who use Sony's latest console have found themselves getting confused about which version of various games to download that appear across both PS5 and PS4. And while Sony has started doing a better job of labeling each respective platform, it looks like this hasn't prevented Destiny 2 players from upgrading their own version of the game just yet.
New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic
A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.
The Conjuring Spinoff The Crooked Man Scrapped
Audiences were first introduced to the horrifying Crooked Man back in 2016's The Conjuring 2, with his frightening nature resulting in the announcement that he would be getting his own spin-off film, though franchise creator James Wan recently confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being. The Conjuring 2 also inspired the spinoff The Nun, with a sequel to that project moving forward, but Wan noted that the cancellation of The Crooked Man was a decision that was out of his hands. With how much time has passed since the initial announcement, it's unknown how long ago the studio opted not to move forward with the project or if this was a decision made in the more recent past.
Eternals Star Clarifies Sequel Comments
Earlier this year, Patton Oswalt shocked Marvel fans by saying an Eternals sequel was in the works with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao at the helm. Not only has a follow-up not been announced by Marvel Studios, but there also haven't even been reports or rumors circulating about a potential sequel given the lukewarm response to the original film. Now, one of Oswalt's co-stars is clarifying the comedian's comments, saying it may have all been a case of misinformation.
Gears of War Creator Wants Dave Bautista to Star in the Netflix Movie
Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has made it known that he'd like to see popular actor Dave Bautista appear in the upcoming Netflix film based on the video game series. Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that it was in the process of creating a live-action movie and an animated series that are tied to the beloved Xbox franchise. And while no actors, directors, or writers are yet attached to either project, the creator of the shooter series is putting his support behind a select few.
Westworld Star Wants to Play a Live-Action Disney Villain
An ever-growing number of classic Disney movies are getting remade and rebooted, allowing an entirely new generation to fall in love with their stories. Many of these reboots are being translated from animation into live-action, paving the way for some fan-favorite actors to step into the iconic roles. Evan Rachel Wood, whose filmography includes WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story and the recently-concluded Westworld, recently revealed that she wants to add her name to that roster. In a recent interview with /Film, Wood addressed whether or not she would want to play another villain after WEIRD — and specifically cited that she'd love to play a Disney villain.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Avatar: James Cameron Explains The Way of Water's Massive Run Time
While the original Avatar was already a relatively sprawling affair, the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water is seemingly an even more enriched and layered experience, with a run time of more than three hours. Given that the first film laid the groundwork for the entire franchise, while also balancing character development with spectacle, director James Cameron recently detailed that this follow-up will be diving much deeper into the characters of the narrative, allowing for an even richer experience. Whether that character exploration is what fans are more interested in will be determined when Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
