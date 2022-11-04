ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Northland residents frustrated with lack of solutions to transit inequities

By Dan Cohen
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlI6K_0iy6Clir00

The Northland Health Alliance held a meeting on Thursday, diving into health inequities, food insecurity and transit access in the community.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint, and honestly I think we have a lot of work to do," said Gary Zaborac, the Clay County director of public health.

Earlier this year, KSHB 41 first met Mark and Barbara Cooper , who say they live in a Northland transit desert.

"They're putting it off, they don't really have a solution," Mark Cooper said.

The Cooper's say if they had known about the Thursday night meeting, they would've been there.

Still, KSHB 41 reporter Dan Cohen brought the questionnaire to them and asked those questions in real time.

Cohen: "Do you have access to reliable transportation?"

Barbara Cooper: "Yes and no. It's really not that reliable from where I'm at, unless you're on a main street, it's not reliable."

Cohen: "Do you have reliable resources in your community to live a healthy lifestyle?"

Barbara Cooper "No, not at all."

It's not just transit — a Hy-Vee that was located down the road from their home closed not too long ago.

Cohen: "What have been the effects of losing a grocery store in your neighborhood?"

Barbara Cooper: "A huge impact. Like I said we have to take the bus to either the Walmart neighborhood market or to the Price Chopper."

The Cooper's say they don't have time to run a marathon towards solutions.

"Something's gotta give," Mark Cooper said.

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY

An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KHP identifies driver in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in a Kansas City hit-and-run over the weekend has been identified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Merriam Ln. and S. 24th St. in Kansas City, Kan., with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy