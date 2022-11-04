Wisconsin volleyball sweeps the Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball hosts #3 Wisconsin at Huff Hall. The Illini are coming off two wins, looking to get a third in a row.

Wisconsin came out hot, winning the first set 25-22. The Badgers then won the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-22.

Raina Terry led for the Illini with 13 kills and two blocks. Kennedy Collins behind her with 8 kills and one block. Defensively, Rylee Hinton had 5 blocks tonight, Kayla Burbage led the team in digs with 12.

Illinois will play #9 Minnesota at home on Sunday, November 6th at 1:00 p.m.

