WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce Reels Off Powerful Run, Dominant vs. Eagles in First Half

The talent of Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was on full display in the first half Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Houston Texans entered Thursday night at NRG Stadium aiming for a potential season-defining upset win over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles .

The Texans' attempt at pulling off the improbable got off to a near-perfect start, as Houston took an early 7-0 lead after the opening drive.

But despite some shaky play following the opening score and a stout rushing attack from the Philadelphia offense, the Texans found themselves all tied up with the Eagles 14-14 headed into the locker room.

And even though he didn't find the end zone, they have rookie running back Dameon Pierce to thank.

The Texans continued to stick to their plan of feeding Pierce, who was dominant in the first half with 13 carries for 88 yards. This was highlighted by a tackle-breaking 36-yard run late in the second quarter that helped add to his already strong Rookie of the Year candidacy in prime time.

Houston strung together a healthy dose of Pierce on the game's opening drive, as the rookie received four carries for 23 yards. A impressive 34-yard catch by Phillip Dorsett on an accurate deep throw by Mills set Houston up at the Philly six-yard line, giving the Texans the explosive play they've been lacking.



The Texans offense quieted down near the end of the half, but finally received a spark of life off the powerful legs of Pierce. He burst down the right sideline for arguably the best play of the half, bouncing off would-be tackles for a 36-yard gain.

The rookie continued to display at elite ability to pick up yards after contact, as the 36-yard run ended up as his second-longest of the season despite there being the illusion that he'd be going down sooner.

This set up Mills for a throw on the run to Moore, who slid at the front corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Philadelphia nearly took the lead back to end the half, but Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a 54-yarder at the horn.

The Eagles received the second-half kickoff as the defense will look for any answers on how to stop the rookie.

