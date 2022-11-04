ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Sylvester Stallone calls 2008's Rambo 'the best action film I've ever done'

Sylvester Stallone's 2008 Rambo sequel, the fourth in the franchise, was a critical dud, but the action star still believes it to be the "best" and "most truthful" action film of his career. Set in Burma, also known as Myanmar, the film is set against the country's long-raging civil war....
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
OK! Magazine

Howie Mandel Weighs In On Meghan Markle's Controversial 'Deal Or No Deal' Remarks

Howie Mandel is adding in his two cents on Meghan Markle's controversial comments about Deal or No Deal after she was met with heavy backlash. The former game show host defended the Duchess of Sussex — who said she was reduced to a "bimbo" when she was one of the models holding a briefcase — saying she wasn't bashing the show, but rather expressing how the job made her feel.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
EW.com

'90s heartthrob revealed as Masked Singer's Walrus talks reuniting with famous siblings and sitcom reboot status

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Masked Singer's '90s night — which was also the show's milestone 100th episode — finally aired after getting pushed (and pushed, and pushed) back thanks to the World Series, but it did not disappoint. Like the other themed nights before it, the episode was chock-full of throwbacks to the decade of grunge, and kicked off with a performance of "Whoomp! (There It Is)" by '90s rap duo Tag Team, who stuck around as Masked Singer hype men of sorts to boot.
The Independent

Avengers: Infinity War – the ‘mistake’ Marvel fans deemed ‘biggest’ to date

Avengers: Infinity War featured a “mistake” that film fans once deemed Marvel’s “biggest” to date.The blockbuster was released in 2018, and earned acclaim from critics and audiences.Directed by the Russo brothers, the film follows the Avengers’s attempts to stop Thanos from collecting the six all-powerful Infinity Stones as part of his bid to destroy half of all life in the universe.It seems, though, that the directors and writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, forgot a plot point that occured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past.The scene in question includes the characters Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Thanos (Josh Brolin).After...
EW.com

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween or Christmas movie? An EW debate

Feeling an emptiness in our bones, we asked EW critic Darren Franich and senior writer Devan Coggan to debate Tim Burton and Henry Selick's 1993 classic The Nightmare Before Christmas without making a terrible mess of your holidays. What have we done?. Team Halloween. "This Is Halloween." Need I say...
EW.com

Bono says his sunglasses actually stop him from shooting lasers from his eyes 'like Cyclops from the X-Men'

Bono has climbed the highest mountains and run through the fields, but he still couldn't escape a few slipups throughout the years. The U2 frontman, whose new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, hit bookshelves Nov. 1, jokingly apologized for a collection of absurd faux pas he's made in a hilarious segment called 'Apologies to Look Forward to in Bono's Next Book' during his extended interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
EW.com

Alan Menken tells stories behind 7 classic Disney songs

If you've ever loved a Disney song, chances are, Alan Menken wrote it. Menken has Oscars, Grammys, and Tonys to his name, and he sat down with EW to recount the stories behind some of his most iconic songs. (Note: Little Shop of Horrors is the only project on this list unrelated to Disney.)

