Election Day glitches reported with phone lines, precincts open late
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Justice was out monitoring several polling places throughout Alaska on Election Day. They were on hand to address any potential complaints and language barrier issues that could interfere with a person’s right to vote. Nationwide, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division team went to 64 different jurisdictions, some for different reasons.
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882
Approving a constitutional convention would break new ground, some fear it would break Alaska. The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also been the center of controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only comes on the ballot once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time and speculate on what will happen if it passes.
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
Voters to decide constitutional convention question
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The only ballot measure to come before Alaskan voters this year has also stirred up controversy. The issue is whether voters will approve a constitutional convention, which only appears on the ballot before Alaskan voters once every 10 years. So far, it has never been enacted, but people on both sides of the issue feel it could go either way this time. Each side has an opinion on how its approval could change the financial future and political landscape of the entire state of Alaska.
The DOT closes a convenience store in Government Hill, limiting resident's options
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting.
FEMA assistance deadline extended
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has announced that the deadline to apply for State and Federal assistance for victims of Typhoon Merbok has been extended. The new deadline to apply for assistance is Dec. 6. Previously, applicants were required to apply by Nov....
Updates from Election 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today is Election Day and Alaska’s News Source is keeping you up to date with all the major developments throughout the day. Today there are high-profile races for Alaska’s governor, a U.S. Senate seat and the lone U.S. House seat. Voters will also make their voices heard on whether or not there will be a constitutional convention. Plus, there are dozens of state House and Senate races taking place.
One of the only known Alaska Holocaust survivors dies at 93
Fred Mane was 10 years old when his parents were taken to a concentration camp. He escaped Germany and made his home in Alaska for 70 years. He died last week and was buried in Anchorage.
Acting commissioner named for Department of Revenue
Angoon dedicates its first dugout canoe since 1882.
3 women compete in U.S. Senate race
Unusually warm November weather spreads across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures continue to ramp up across the state as warmer air continues to settle into Alaska. From the North Slope to Southcentral Alaska, temperatures are well above average. An active weather pattern across the gulf coast region is keeping many areas across Southcentral Alaska with light snow and areas of wintry mix. With little to no change in the weather in the coming days, we’ll hold onto daily warmth and a passing chance for some areas of wintry mix into the weekend.
Temperatures warming across Alaska as snow, rain and wind hits the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures warmed another five to 25 degrees across much of Alaska Tuesday as warmer air moved in from the south. Despite the warm-up, much of the state is still dealing with high winds and snow. For Southcentral, a storm will bring a combination of rain and...
Kelly Tshibaka dances on Election Night
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting. Some voters are outraged about a Governor Dunleavy campaign mailer, calling it an invasion of privacy that's designed to shame them into voting.
Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for valley voters
Alaska Votes: U.S. House candidates make last minute push for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Will Mary Peltola make history — again?. She was the first Alaska Native to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and also the first woman to represent the state in Congress. Additionally, she is the first Democrat in the job in almost 50 years.
Alaska Republicans hold ‘get out the vote’ rally
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was an event full of Republican rallying cries for those hoping to turn Alaska fully red on election day. About 150 Republican activists gathered at a Alaska Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday afternoon to rally the get-out-the-vote effort for GOP candidates.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has a big lead in the gubernatorial race
Incumbent Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola holds a lead in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Kelly Tshibaka is leading the early results released Tuesday night by
Total lunar eclipse tonight, but will clouds spoil the view?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well-advertised total lunar eclipse, the last one visible until 2025, begins tonight and continues through the wee hours of Tuesday. The eclipse can be viewed in its entirety across the entire state. Unfortunately, most of Alaska will be under cloudy skies due to a large storm system moving across the state...with a few exceptions.
Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
Warmer air brings snow, possible mixed precip
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hope you enjoyed the weekend sunshine despite Saturday’s winds and the arctic cold because we won’t see much of the bright yellow star for much of the upcoming week. A large storm system will move out of the Aleutians and into Southwest and western...
