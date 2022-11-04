Read full article on original website
Game time for Oregon Ducks’ home finale against Utah to be determined after this weekend
The kickoff time for the Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be determined after this weekend’s games. The No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium. That game and USC at UCLA are each being held by the Pac-12′s television partners in a six-day window to determine time and broadcast networks.
Oregon Ducks open as 2-score favorites against Washington
The Oregon Ducks are two-score favorites against Washington. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has moved to 12.5. Oregon is 7-2 against the spread this season,...
Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers return home to Reser Stadium, where they will play two of their final three regular season games, starting with California at 6 p.m. Saturday. A victory over the Bears would assure Oregon State (6-3) of a second consecutive winning season. Here is a first look at...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win at Colorado
The Oregon Ducks defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) prepare to host Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox):
Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies to meet for 8th time as ranked teams: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek at the matchup:. No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) vs. Washington (7-2, 4-2)
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
Can Oregon women’s basketball be a better team with less proven talent?
Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves summarized the Ducks’ 2021-22 season, which ended with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as having “inconsistencies” in effort, production, leadership and coaching and a void of an alpha personality. The Ducks open this season searching...
Pac-12 early college football lines: Oregon Ducks a double-digit favorite vs. Washington in week with huge point spreads
The Pac-12 has outperformed the Big 12 on the field this season, placing more teams in the College Football Playoff rankings and generating more serious contenders for the CFP. But the Big 12 owns an advantage in one regard: Its best teams against the point spread have fared slightly better...
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai lead Oregon women’s basketball in blowout of Northwestern
Oregon’s newcomers made an impressive debut in a blowout of a Power 5 opponent. True freshmen Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai and Chance Gray had 20, 17 and 14 points, respectively, to lead four players in double-figures for the No. 20 Ducks in a 100-57 win Monday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado
Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
Oregon Ducks up to season-high in polls after beating Colorado
The Oregon Ducks moved up to a season-high position in the polls after beating Colorado. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are ranked No. 6 with 1,258 points in the AP poll and No. 6 with 1,272 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 49-10 win over the Buffaloes on Saturday.
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 100-57 win over Northwestern
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s season opener between Oregon and Northwestern. The Ducks won 100-57. The No. 20 Ducks return five players from last year’s team and added five newcomers, including four freshmen. Oregon was favored by 8.5, according to Bovada. Below are live...
UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled
CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It
After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta (basically a home game for the reigning national champions).
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks
Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
