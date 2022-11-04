ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as 2-score favorites against Washington

The Oregon Ducks are two-score favorites against Washington. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has moved to 12.5. Oregon is 7-2 against the spread this season,...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Bo Nix, Christian Gonzalez earn Pac-12 weekly honors

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and defensive back Christian Gonzales were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play during a 49-10 win at Colorado. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week for the third consecutive week and Gonzalez was named defensive player of the week, the first player for the eighth-ranked Ducks to earn that honor this season.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks averaging season-high scoring after throttling Colorado

Oregon enters its critical stretch of the regular season averaging a season-high in scoring and a season-low in points allowed. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are averaging a Pac-12 leading 43.1 points, third nationally, and allowing 26.3 points, sixth in the Pac-12 and 70th nationally, after beating Colorado 49-10 at Folsom Field. It’s the most points UO has averaged on offense since it wrapped up nonconference play in 2019.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time

Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 10

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 10 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 7 of 22 for 75 yards and 18 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 39-33 overtime loss to Mississippi State. Tyler Shough, QB...
EUGENE, OR
uclabruins.com

UCLA's Contest at Oregon State Canceled

CORVALLIS, Ore. – UCLA's Sunday game at Oregon State, originally scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start, has been canceled due to poor field conditions caused by sustained heavy rain in the area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Bruins now have one game remaining on their regular season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishduck.com

Oregon Football: Still Hung Up on Georgia Loss? Get Over It

After the No. 8 Oregon Ducks‘ 49-10 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field, the conversation amongst talking heads and fans inevitably veers toward the College Football Playoff. What are Oregon’s chances of making it to the four-team playoff this year? The biggest rock in the Ducks’ shoe remains their only loss to No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta (basically a home game for the reigning national champions).
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Mike Sanford said after Colorado lost to Oregon Ducks

Colorado lost to No. 8 Oregon 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford recapped the Buffaloes’ eighth loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sanford’s postgame press conference. MIKE SANFORD. Opening Statement “Well hats off to Oregon, really good football team coming in....
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy