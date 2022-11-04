Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.It is the latest episode in a...

