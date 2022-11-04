Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving
Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
Jalen Rose issues public apology for major misstep on Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s affair scandal
The Boston Celtics never named the woman that was involved in an alleged affair with head coach Ime Udoka. Initially, this did not sit well with ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose, who himself demanded that the woman’s name be made public. Rose has now realized the error in his ways,...
‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today
The likes of Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant are all in the MVP conversation–and they are certainly balling like one so far–but NBA legend Chris Mullin doesn’t think they are among the Top 2 best players in the league today. For him, that honor goes to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry. “Right now, […] The post ‘I’m not even gonna waste my time’: Chris Mullin names 2 best players in the NBA today appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Kevin Durant saving Nets with clutch dagger
LeBron James had to pick up his jaw off the floor as he watched Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 98-96 win on the road over the Charlotte Hornets. The Los Angeles Lakers forward is known to watch big-time games on off days and he made sure not to miss the Nets’ showdown with Charlotte.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. A 2-7 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 73 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union
Kyrie Irving may have just put his NBA career in jeopardy amid his most recent scandal. The Brooklyn Nets star has already apologized for pushing an antisemitic film on Twitter, but it is clear that his team wants more than just a simple apology from him in order to possibly put this whole issue to […] The post ‘Kyrie Irving is not racist’: CJ McCollum, NBPA speak out on Nets star’s antisemitic saga, future with union appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets’ eye-opening feelings on Kyrie Irving completing ‘measures’ to end suspension
The Brooklyn Nets have made it abundantly clear that they won’t be letting Kyrie Irving off the hook lightly. The organization has slapped the embattled star with a long list of “measures” that he is now required to adhere to before the Nets even consider reinstating him. Apparently, all this could prove to be the […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ eye-opening feelings on Kyrie Irving completing ‘measures’ to end suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Nike is a disgrace!’: Enes Freedom mercilessly slams Nike over shocking suspension of Nets star Kyrie Irving
It wasn’t just the Brooklyn Nets who suspended Kyrie Irving over his antisemitic scandal. On Friday, Nike announced that it was cutting ties with the embattled point guard and that they will no longer release his upcoming Kyrie 8 sneaker. NBA big man Ener Freedom was all for it....
Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan?
With the tragic news of the passing of Takeoff, one of the three members of the hip hop group Migos, there’s been an outpouring of remembrance and support for their work of late. One vocal fan has been Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. After the Lakers’ latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, King James […] The post Did a fan just expose LeBron James capping on being early Migos fan? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown reveals plan to appeal Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension, terms for reinstatement
The NBA is one big brotherhood and the NBA Players’ Association was established many years ago with this exact notion in mind. This is also what the players’ union has exhibited now that NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown announced their decision to appeal the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving and the team’s terms […] The post NBPA VP Jaylen Brown reveals plan to appeal Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension, terms for reinstatement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 1 major factor holding Nets back from hiring Ime Udoka, per ESPN insider
Ime Udoka immediately popped out as the lone candidate to replace Steve Nash not long after the Brooklyn Nets fired him. At this point, however, the Nets have yet to make their decision, despite previous reports indicating that the Udoka hiring was already a done deal. According to ESPN’s NBA...
‘LeBron James is thinking for everyone’: Lakers slapped with ominous reality check by Channing Frye
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to start the new season would be a complete understatement at this point. This team has won just two out of the nine games it’s played this year, and their 2-7 record represents one of the worst in the entire NBA. All this is despite the […] The post ‘LeBron James is thinking for everyone’: Lakers slapped with ominous reality check by Channing Frye appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mavs’ interest in Ben Simmons amid Nets trade talks, revealed
The Dallas Mavericks are still looking for that second star to pair up with Luka Doncic, and according to a report, they could consider Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Brooklyn has been rumored to be shopping Simmons in an attempt to address their shooting woes. With that said, a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney […] The post RUMOR: Mavs’ interest in Ben Simmons amid Nets trade talks, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury
Danilo Gallinari’s untimely injury robbed the Boston Celtics of added bench depth, but the NBA handed them some cash Monday for their troubles. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Celtics will receive a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for the injured NBA veteran. Gallinari inked a new contract with the C’s prior to […] The post 3 best targets for Celtics with $3.23 million DPE after Danilo Gallinari injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat
When the Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5, a lot of people blamed Russell Westbrook. The explosive guard was used as a scapegoat, with many blaming his poor shooting from deep as the reason for their losses. However, based on the shooting stats so far, LeBron James may just be equally liable or even […] The post LeBron James, not Russell Westbrook, deserves the brick taunts based on telling Lakers stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
An intriguing inter-conference match is scheduled to take place this Monday evening as the Brooklyn Nets head down to the Lone Star State to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It is time to take a look at our NBA odds series, where we reveal our Nets-Mavericks prediction and pick. After an arguably disappointing start to […] The post NBA Odds: Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run. One of them […] The post ‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz?
LeBron James has been dealing with lingering foot soreness and a non-COVID illness for over a week now. Despite the ailments, the 37-year-old has not missed a game for the 2-6 Los Angeles Lakers, though he hasn’t quite looked like himself on the court. James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in […] The post Is LeBron James playing for Lakers vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The biggest early problem Warriors must fix in 2022-23 season
The 2021-22 NBA season was a dream for the Golden State Warriors. After a couple of down years with their stars dealing with injuries, including Klay Thompson sitting out for two full seasons, and missing the playoffs, the Warriors returned to the top with the 2022 NBA title. Stephen Curry had a stellar postseason run. […] The post The biggest early problem Warriors must fix in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0