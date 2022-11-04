Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Respiratory virus is spiking among children in North Texas
With an onslaught of RSV cases in kids, Cook Children’s hospital in Fort Worth has activated its “Disaster Code” to mobilize more doctors and nurses plus other resources.
A Surge Of Pediatric Respiratory Illnesses Are Overwhelming North Texas Hospitals
As previously covered by Local Profile, North Texas hospitals are seeing an unexpected influx of pediatric flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. By mid-October, Cook Children’s in Fort Worth was working at max capacity. On Monday, the facility reported that staff saw 564 patients in 24 hours. In...
North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise is identified, still in ICU
SANSOM PARK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, an officer with the Tarrant County city of Sansom Park was shot during a police training exercise near a Fort Worth elementary school. She is currently stable in an ICU, according to police. Friends of the Sansom Park officer identified her as...
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Cook Children's ER is at capacity with urgent message to families
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's been nonstop at Cook Children's Emergency Department in Fort Worth. This week, the hospital has been overwhelmed with a spike in patients. In a 24-hour period, the emergency room saw 603 patients. Cook Children's Urgent Care Centers saw 760 patients in that same time frame.
mckinneyonline.com
Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery
McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies
On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
wbap.com
JPS Health Network to Build New Psychiatric Emergency Center
(WBAP/KLIF) — The nation’s second busiest psychiatric hospital is getting an upgrade. JPS Health Network is adding a new, 80,000 square-foot psychiatric emergency center to its Fort Worth Campus. According to JPS spokesman Alan Podawiltz, the facility will be built next to Trinity Springs Pavilion. The psychiatric emergency...
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
Woman killed in Fort Worth, gunman was aiming at someone else
The gunman is still on the run in Fort Worth where a woman was killed over the weekend. Shots were fired Saturday at an apartment complex near Highway 360 and Trinity Boulevard.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
fortworthreport.org
Low early voting turnout in Tarrant County echoes statewide trend
When would-be voters drove into the parking lot of the Charles Griffin Subcourthouse, two warring sides greeted them: Democrat supporters on the right, and Republican supporters on the left. It’s common to see groups supporting candidates or parties holding signs outside polling places. On Nov. 3, tensions rose when supporters...
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Will North Texas see severe weather the rest of this Monday?
Though it may look like doom and gloom in North Texas, officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth want to quell any fears about severe weather.
dallasexpress.com
Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications
Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
