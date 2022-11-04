ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Medical City McKinney Among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery

McKinney – Medical City McKinney has been recognized for superior specialty care in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards. Medical City McKinney is one of a select group of top hospitals nationally assessed and validated by Healthgrades® for providing quality outcomes for certain healthcare specialties and treatments. This recognition includes being named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Surgery (2023). This award is for superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal and upper gastrointestinal surgery.
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
JPS Health Network to Build New Psychiatric Emergency Center

(WBAP/KLIF) — The nation’s second busiest psychiatric hospital is getting an upgrade. JPS Health Network is adding a new, 80,000 square-foot psychiatric emergency center to its Fort Worth Campus. According to JPS spokesman Alan Podawiltz, the facility will be built next to Trinity Springs Pavilion. The psychiatric emergency...
Low early voting turnout in Tarrant County echoes statewide trend

When would-be voters drove into the parking lot of the Charles Griffin Subcourthouse, two warring sides greeted them: Democrat supporters on the right, and Republican supporters on the left. It’s common to see groups supporting candidates or parties holding signs outside polling places. On Nov. 3, tensions rose when supporters...
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications

Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
