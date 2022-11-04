8 November 2022 11:39 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by A-Mark Precious Metals Inc in the first quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.83 per share, 75 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.09. Profits of $1.30 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 98 cents to $1.57 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.30 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.90 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.01 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the non-gold precious metals & minerals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $1.9 billion from $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.27​ 1.52 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.98 1.53 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.84 1.31 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 0.79 1.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 8 at 11:39 p.m.

13 HOURS AGO