Read full article on original website
Related
East Tennessean
Reece Museum hosts ten-time Grammy winner
Ten-time Grammy winner and fiddler, Bobby Hicks, performed a free public concert on Nov. 3 at the Reece Museum. Hicks has over 50 years of experience as a bluegrass musician and fiddler. ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music program arranged Hick’s performance along with the Reece Museum on campus.
East Tennessean
Holiday Lights event will kick off the festive season
ETSU will kick off the holiday season on Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:45 p.m. as it hosts the Holiday Lights event at Alumni Plaza. The event showcases the holiday decor across campus as the holiday lights are turned on in a festive ceremony. “The Holiday Lights event always occurs during...
East Tennessean
Campus Recreation presents “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition
ETSU Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Adventure is holding a “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition. Sarah Williams, graduate assistant for Outdoor Adventure, explained what the climbing competition will bring to campus and what categories will be available. “There will be three categories,” Williams said, “beginner, intermediate, and advanced,...
East Tennessean
Meet Shred Bucs: ETSU’s new skating collective
The ETSU “Shred Bucs” are a newly-formed skating group on campus that was officially established just this semester. The group was founded by juniors and avid skaters, Alex Graham and Hunter Fromm, who are now president and vice president of Shred Bucs. In the time span of just these past few weeks of the semester, they have gathered more than 50 student participants as part of their organization.
East Tennessean
ETSU Martin Center Broadway show tickets selling fast
The ETSU Martin Center announced ticket sale dates for its upcoming inaugural Broadway season. With hits such as “Annie,” “CATS,” “Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show,” and “Chicago,” tickets are quickly being bought, with “Riverdance” already sold out. Ticket sales for the remaining shows will continue this week and end on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
East Tennessean
Restaurant week review: BURG’r & BARREL
Nov. 6 through the 12 is Restaurant Week in Johnson City. Multiple restaurants in the area are offering special discounts to draw in crowds of people to try their food. A few friends and I decided to use this opportunity to check out the new downtown restaurant BURG’r and BARREL.
East Tennessean
ETSU professor featured at Emory & Henry literary event
On Nov. 3-4, Dr. Jesse Graves was the featured writer at the 40th Annual Appalachian Literary Festival at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. Dr. Jesse Graves is the Poet in Residence and professor here at East Tennessee State University. He received his PhD from The University of Tennessee and teaches undergraduate and graduate classes at ETSU in creative writing and poetry.
East Tennessean
ETSU welcomes new engineering club
As students settle into clubs, organizations, sports and Greek life across campus, student involvement and engagement are skyrocketing. The Engineering Club is new to this mix and is seeking to engage students under a common interest. The new organization held its first meeting on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. in...
East Tennessean
Remembering ETSU Alum and Tennessean sportswriter, Joe Biddle
Long-time sportswriter, ETSU Communications Department Hall of Fame member, and university alum Joe Biddle, 78, passed away on Oct. 26. Biddle was a four-time Tennessee Sportswriter of the Year winner. Biddle, a Johnson City native, graduated from Science Hill High School in 1962 before serving four years in the Air...
East Tennessean
Bucs win big in home opener against Emory & Henry
In what is the 104th season of Buccaneer basketball, ETSU hosted Emory & Henry and won decisively 88-66 to get the official season under way. The Bucs have now won 38 of their last 42 home openers. In the first half, the Bucs had a bit of a slow start...
Comments / 0