The ETSU “Shred Bucs” are a newly-formed skating group on campus that was officially established just this semester. The group was founded by juniors and avid skaters, Alex Graham and Hunter Fromm, who are now president and vice president of Shred Bucs. In the time span of just these past few weeks of the semester, they have gathered more than 50 student participants as part of their organization.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO