After just a year, a restaurant trying to show Los Angeles—and America—a new side of Brazilian food has closed. Caboco, from the celebrated chef Rodrigo Oliveira, shuttered on October 30, Eater LA has reported. The restaurant—opened with LA restaurateur Bill Chait and chef de cuisine Victor Vasconcellos—served updated takes on Brazilian classics, such as a vegan moqueca and torresmo, a pork belly dish that required two to three days of preparation. “In LA, we want to present Brazilian food that is not very well-known,” Vasconcellos told Robb Report when the restaurant first opened. “We want to bring something that is more modern....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO