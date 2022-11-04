Read full article on original website
Family escapes serious injury after being hit by possibly intoxicated driver in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — At least one person was transported to an area hospital Sunday night after being involved in a possible DUI-related crash, according to Oceanside police. Oceanside Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Mesa Drive in the Oceanside area of San Diego County around 6:30 p.m. following reports of a crash, officials with Oceanside police said.
Driver who died in Miramar Ranch car crash identified
The westbound car struck a center divider near Scripps Creek Drive at high speed, overturned and rolled over side to side several times, ejecting Jaquez onto the roadway, the agency reported.
Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified
SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
NBC San Diego
Pilot Who Died in Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa Is ID'd
Officials with the county medical examiner's office released the identity of a 46-year-old man killed over the weekend when his small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Vista (Vista, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on South Sante Fe Avenue near Buena Creek Road at about 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that an eastbound Honda Civic had veered off the road, crashed into a ditch, and then caught on fire.
Elderly Bicyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Sorrento Valley Solo Crash
A 79-year-old man lost control of his bicycle in Sorrento Valley Saturday and crashed, resulting in serious injuries, police said. At 10:14 a.m., the man was riding a bicycle southbound along the west curb in the 10000 block of Sorrento Valley Road, according to Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
NBC San Diego
All Southbound I-15 Traffic Being Detoured to I-805 Due to Deadly Crash: CHP
Southbound Interstate 15 traffic is being detoured to I-805 due to a deadly rollover crash, according to the CHP. A truck was driving at high speeds and rolled over. One person died in the crash, the CHP said. NBC 7's live traffic map showed southbound I-15 traffic backed up to...
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
NBC San Diego
1 Dead in Fiery Crash in Vista
Authorities said Friday a driver was killed in a fiery crash in Vista. The single-car crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in an area near South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle for unknown reasons veered off the roadway, crashed into...
Man, 43, Killed in Crash of Pickup Truck into Center Divider
A man from San Ysidro died Thursday when a pickup truck veered out of control and crashed on a portion of Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point, authorities reported. The fatal crash took place about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes approaching the area where the freeway meets Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Driver dies when pickup truck hits guardrail
A man died Thursday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a metal guardrail on state Route 15, authorities said.
Pilot, 46, Dies in Commuter Plane Crash at Montgomery Field
The pilot of a small commuter plane that crashed on takeoff at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport was pronounced dead, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews arrived at 12:06 p.m. at 8634 Gibbs Drive, near...
Hit-and-run driver plows into University City Vons, twice
A van plowed through the front doors of a Vons supermarket in University City on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.
Unbelted driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash, dies
A male driver lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead following a rollover crash in Miramar Ranch North, said San Diego Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
Handcuffed Suspect in 4S Ranch Tries to Flee from Arrest, Quickly Taken Back into Custody
Deputies quickly corralled a handcuffed spousal abuse suspect who fled on foot, while being escorted to a patrol vehicle Sunday morning in the 4S Ranch community of San Diego County, authorities said. Deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence in the 16000 block of Dove Canyon...
chulavistatoday.com
Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista
A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
One Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Mission Valley Freeway Connector
A traffic crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector left one person dead Wednesday, authorities reported. The fatal wreck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound Interstate 8 took place at about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available,...
NBC San Diego
No Customers Without Power Despite Outage Map Report: SDG&E
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said no customers in the North County are without power, despite its outage map reporting more than 17,000 households were experiencing power loss. The utility company said a glitch in its system prompted its outage map to falsely report the outages. It originally reported...
