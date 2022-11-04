ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

1 Dead in Fiery Crash in Vista

Authorities said Friday a driver was killed in a fiery crash in Vista. The single-car crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night in an area near South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle for unknown reasons veered off the roadway, crashed into...
VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Wrong-way driver causes collision on southbound I-5 on-ramp in Chula Vista

A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

No Customers Without Power Despite Outage Map Report: SDG&E

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said no customers in the North County are without power, despite its outage map reporting more than 17,000 households were experiencing power loss. The utility company said a glitch in its system prompted its outage map to falsely report the outages. It originally reported...
SAN DIEGO, CA

