A male driver heading in the wrong direction on southbound Interstate 5 collided with a female driver on Friday who was entering the freeway on-ramp from E St. in Chula Vista. The female driver of a Volkswagen entered the I-5 on-ramp with her grandmother at approximately 11:25 a.m. when a male driver of a Nissan came out of the vegetation area of the gore point between the E st. off-ramp and the on-ramp, according to OnScene T.V.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO