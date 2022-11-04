ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path

Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4

Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows

KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
mercisf.com

Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area

With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Five in the East Bay

The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dinnertime burglary crew ransacks 11 Palo Alto homes in 3 weeks

Palo Alto police are asking the public to help them track down what appears to be team of home burglars that have hit nearly a dozen homes. A department spokesman said they’ve increased neighborhood patrols in response. Police are calling the thieves the Dinnertime Home Burglary Crew. The thefts...
PALO ALTO, CA
berkeleyside.org

60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Most Haunted Places Near San Jose

San Jose is home to beautiful weather, great hiking trails, and… haunted houses? That’s right, the capital of Silicon Valley has its very own skeletons in the closet!. For those with the nerve to brave the uncanny and downright creepy, this Californian paradise is a must-see. Read on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
FREMONT, CA
KQED

The Bay Bridge’s 1936 Opening Was Four Days of Non-Stop Drama

Picture it. The Bay Area. November 1936. The first of the region’s two major bridges just got finished. The world is starting to feel smaller. Your brain is struggling to keep up with all of the feats of engineering going on in your midst, and the future feels closer than ever. What do you do?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy