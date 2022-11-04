Read full article on original website
In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path
Joseph Vejar didn’t believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn’t used to getting good news. “I was waiting for... The post In Silicon Valley life after prison is a complex path appeared first on San José Spotlight.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
KRON4
Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows
KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. Bay Area police respond to multiple weekend sideshows. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Read more: https://tinyurl.com/k3jdb8dy. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
KTVU FOX 2
Dinnertime burglary crew ransacks 11 Palo Alto homes in 3 weeks
Palo Alto police are asking the public to help them track down what appears to be team of home burglars that have hit nearly a dozen homes. A department spokesman said they’ve increased neighborhood patrols in response. Police are calling the thieves the Dinnertime Home Burglary Crew. The thefts...
berkeleyside.org
60-year-old Japanese curry chain opens first Bay Area outpost
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
a-z-animals.com
The 6 Most Haunted Places Near San Jose
San Jose is home to beautiful weather, great hiking trails, and… haunted houses? That’s right, the capital of Silicon Valley has its very own skeletons in the closet!. For those with the nerve to brave the uncanny and downright creepy, this Californian paradise is a must-see. Read on...
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Francisco 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Francisco this year? This post covers Christmas San Francisco 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Francisco, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
Car at Bay Area mansion was possibly buried for insurance fraud purposes: police
The car found in the backyard of a Bay Area mansion is believed to possibly have been buried for insurance fraud purposes, according to a press release on Thursday from the Atherton Police Department. Police identified the car as a 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL, which was reported stolen in September 1992, KTLA sister station […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm will bring rain, cold weather and dangerous beach conditions with it
OAKLAND calif., - People in the Bay Area will be in for a wet start to the work week. Sunday is expected to be mostly dry during the day and into the evening hours. Scattered showers are expected to arrive around 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Rain will likely stick around on and off throughout the day.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
KQED
The Bay Bridge’s 1936 Opening Was Four Days of Non-Stop Drama
Picture it. The Bay Area. November 1936. The first of the region’s two major bridges just got finished. The world is starting to feel smaller. Your brain is struggling to keep up with all of the feats of engineering going on in your midst, and the future feels closer than ever. What do you do?
