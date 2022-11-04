ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

If we don't fix crimes and the economy, abortion would be irrelevant! It's not everything with abortion! If you want to have kids, have them, if not, don't! But, people who cannot afford to have them, should not!She gave $95 in food stamps to people... Nice for the next 4 years! 🤣

GOLDEN ARCHER
3d ago

I get it, abortion is about a babies right to LIVE even though they have no voice but it is a woman's choice, on the other hand, in New York, abortion IS the law and cannot be changed without a legislative bill. So why is she crying abortion? it's a non voting issue. BTW... I do believe that taking a child's life is without them even getting a chance to defend THEMSELVES is criminal butttttt, I still believe in a woman's right to decide, she will eventually regret it.

Washington Square News

Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow

Tomorrow is Election Day. If you’re not a New York resident, you’ve probably already registered to vote in your home state and sent in your absentee ballot. But if you are, tomorrow is your chance to go in person to a polling site and cast your ballot in this year’s midterm elections if you haven’t already.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

New York: What to Expect on Election Night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
bkreader.com

Zeldin Supporter Choked by Man at Hochul Rally, Tussles with BK Council Member

A female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening that also involved a New York City lawmaker, footage shows. The melee occurred near the landmark Stonewall Inn, where the Democratic candidate Hochul was appearing with Bravo host Andy […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north

Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the moguls going all in for Zeldin in New York

This story is published in partnership with New York Focus. Sign up for their newsletter here. New York hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. And, by most measures, it’s hard to imagine it will on Tuesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul not only has Democratic incumbency on her side, but has also amassed a record campaign war chest. The $49 million she’s raised represents the largest political fundraising haul in state history — and more than doubles that raised by her Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
