Wichita, KS

Celebration of Life Service scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page , the Celebration of Life Service is being held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Ridgepoint Church, 8000 W. 21st St .

The Wichita Police Department says following the service, there will be a procession from the Church to Resthaven Cemetary, 11800 West, U.S. 54 , for the presentation of Honors.

USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson to retire

The Celebration of Life Service will also be live-streamed at ridgepointwichita.com/funeral .

