ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, officials say

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVthg_0iy674tt00

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, officials said.

At about 9 p.m., first responders arrived at the area of Whitehaven Avenue and State Street near Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Resident David Merrill said he and his wife were watching TV when they heard gunshots.

He looked outside and saw someone on the ground.

“(I) grabbed my med kit and ran over,” Merrill said.

The victims told Merrill they had been shot after an argument with a tow truck driver.

Merrill said that a male victim was struck in the leg and was run over.

A female victim was struck in the foot, he said.

One person had life-threatening injuries and another person sustained minor injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: ‘It’s teaching through art’: Local teacher makes West End underpass his canvas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDkXv_0iy674tt00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcitymetro.com

Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 400 block of Drury Drive. When officers got there, they located the victim with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

West Charlotte SWAT Standoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon. After 8 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating deadly crash on busy Ballantyne road

CHARLOTTE — One person died in a crash in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded just after 11 a.m. to the crash at Johnston Road and Ballantyne Village Way. When they arrived, investigators said one person had died at the scene. Channel 9 reached...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
mytjnow.com

Suspect found in case involving two people dead inside Fort Mill home

On Oct 6, a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of two people inside a Fort Mill home was arrested by York County detectives. According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Paul Eugene Bumgardner, was arrested around 8:00 p.m. in his Gastonia residence. The 45-year-old is suspected of the killing of 2 people inside a home located on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. A request for a well-being check inside the residence is what initially lead the officers to find two adults deceased. The two adults’ identities are still not publicly released.
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Makes Arrest After Woman Brutally Raped In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police have announced an arrest after a woman was brutally beaten and raped by a stranger while walking home in Northwest Charlotte. Octavius Wilson is facing several charges including kidnapping and first degree rape. CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman is brutally beaten and raped by a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
wccbcharlotte.com

Two People Shot in Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on State Street in Northwest Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS. A second person had minor injuries. Police were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to State Street and Whitehaven Ave, just off Rozzelles...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy