2 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, officials say

CHARLOTTE — Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in west Charlotte, officials said.

At about 9 p.m., first responders arrived at the area of Whitehaven Avenue and State Street near Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Resident David Merrill said he and his wife were watching TV when they heard gunshots.

He looked outside and saw someone on the ground.

“(I) grabbed my med kit and ran over,” Merrill said.

The victims told Merrill they had been shot after an argument with a tow truck driver.

Merrill said that a male victim was struck in the leg and was run over.

A female victim was struck in the foot, he said.

One person had life-threatening injuries and another person sustained minor injuries, MEDIC said.

No further information has been released.

