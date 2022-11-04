NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO