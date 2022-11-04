Read full article on original website
Teen girl kidnapped in Alabama, taken to Florida where she was beaten, bound and left under tree: Police
A teenage girl was kidnapped in Alabama by a man who then took her to Florida, where he beat her, tied her up, and abandoned her underneath a tree, police said.
These five states could legalize marijuana with midterm ballot initiatives
Five states have ballot measures this election cycle to legalize recreatinal marijuana, including four deep-red states where the measures may struggle to pass.
Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.
Pennsylvania court rejects GOP push to stop fixing mail-in ballots with incorrect dates
A Pennsylvania judge dealt Republicans in the state a legal loss in a case on whether it is illegal to inspect ballots for errors and help voters fix them.
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
Tennessee election officials vow to find cause of mistake after hundreds of early votes cast in wrong races
Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day, county election officials said.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul accuses Lee Zeldin of ‘trying to scare people for fun’ over state's crime woes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday accused her Republican opponent of 'trying to scare people for fun' by hammering her on crime.
Tight Senate race, ongoing litigation, counties with differing rules set the stage for chaos in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is expected to be very close, but voters may not know the results on Election Day.
NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail
A New York judge ordered 18-year-old Noah Green held on $1 million cash bail in connection to an October drive-by shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin's home on Long Island.
Sen. Mike Lee says FBI facing 'possible restructuring' to drive out politics from headquarters
Sen. Mike Lee said the FBI could be hit with restructuring if Republicans take control of Congress. Possible changes would come after hearings led by a GOP majority.
Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles
Border officers in Arizona seized fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, authorities said.
Voters find Stacey Abrams’ comments on crime, racial profiling 'extremely divisive': Survey
Voter across the political spectrum found Stacey Abrams' comments on police officers and racial profiling in Georgia divisive ahead of the midterm election.
Dem Sen. Bennet blasted as ‘radical’ after wife recorded apparently mocking Inflation Reduction Act name
The wife of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet was filmed talking to two undercover journalists about how Democrats shouldn't talk about what's really in the Inflation Reduction Act.
California AG wants ‘disinformation’ crackdown on Big Tech to save election integrity
California Democrat AG Bonta wrote to Big Tech CEOs saying while he "appreciates" free speech, they need to do more to mitigate the "spread of election-related disinformation."
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
'Deceptively worded' Michigan ballot proposal will effectively 'ban' voter ID in the state, critics say
Proponents of an upcoming ballot measure in Michigan say it will enshrine voter security into the state constitution but critics say it will effectively ban true voter ID.
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker touts business record, says Warnock 'never built anything'
Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker touted his business record on Sunday, while slamming incumbent Democrat opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, as someone who has "never built anything" and has leeched a living off of his parishioners. Walker, a former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, appeared on "Sunday...
Pennsylvania Senate: Fetterman's camp sues over undated absentee ballots
John Fetterman and others filed a lawsuit with the federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday demanding all undated and misdated absentee ballots be counted.
Minnesota man's record-breaking fish certified months after catch and release: 'Still out there'
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced it has certified a 58.25-inch muskie for a state catch-and-release record of a fish, which was broken by Eric Bakke in June 2022.
