South Carolina smashes single-day early voting record multiple times ahead of election day

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
 4 days ago
FILE – Rolls of “I Voted Early” stickers await voters in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Noblesville, Ind., May 2, 2022. Election Day is still 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

South Carolina broke its one-day early voting record for the second time on Wednesday, more than doubling the record set during the primary elections.

The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) reported on Thursday that almost 50,000 ballots were cast the day before at early voting centers, bringing the count of early voters across the state up to around 383,000.

The tens of thousands of absentee ballots already returned inflate the number of South Carolinians who have already voted to a total of 431,000.

“With three days left of early voting totals remaining to report, the SEC expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly,” the organization wrote.

South Carolina previously broke its one-day early voting record last week, when 40,000 voters cast ballots that Monday.

Early voting across the country has exceeded 30 million, according to a measure from the University of Florida.

That number includes 13 million in-person early votes and 18 million votes cast through mail-in ballots.

Voters in Georgia beat their midterm early voting record in mid-October, casting a total of 131,318 ballots in one day.

Comparatively, Georgians cast 70,849 ballots on the first day of early voting during the 2018 midterms, while the 2020 record (136,739) remains higher than the 2022 number.

