Field hockey: No. 19 Northern Highlands holds off Chatham - North Jersey Group 3 semifinals
Senior Belle Bennett and sophomore Shannon Arber each had a goal in the first quarter as second-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off third-seeded Chatham 2-1 in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 3 Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will next visit top-seeded...
Field hockey: Hackettstown nips West Milford - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Junior Skyler Sciaretta’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for third-seeded Hackettstown over second-seeded West Milford in the semifinal round of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in West Milford. Hackettstown will face off against top-seeded and No. 2-ranked West Essex in the final Thursday. Sophomore Brynn...
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex downs Madison - North Jersey Group 2 semifinals
Seniors Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney each had two goals to pace top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over fourth-seeded Madison in the semifinal of the North Jersey Group 2 Tournament in North Caldwell. West Essex will next host third-seeded Hackettstown in...
Girls volleyball: Verona clicks on all cylinders, wins third consecutive N2G1 title
Add another championship banner to Verona’s illustrious volleyball history. For the third consecutive season, the top-seeded Hillbillies surged to a North 2 Group 1 title in the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship over second-seeded Rutherford 25-6, 25-13 on Monday in Verona. The magnitude of the situation didn’t...
No. 3 Watchung Hills girls soccer tops No. 1 Westfield, wins title in PKs (PHOTOS)
This was the chance of a lifetime for keeper Isabella DeGiovanni, and she wasn’t going to waste it. The Iona commit sat on the sidelines for two years and split time in net a season ago, but this fall, DeGiovanni had the starting job all to herself. It was a long-waited moment for the senior and she went to work from the first game of the season to prove she deserved that spot.
North, Non-Public A boys soccer final preview — No. 1 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 17 Bergen Catholic
Phillipsburg football shuts down Paterson Eastside to move to NJSIAA North 2 Group 5 final
All that separated the Phillipsburg football team from a return to a sectional championship game was Paterson Eastside, a defensive force that had held five of its last six opponents to 10 points or less.
HS Football Top 20 for Nov. 6: Rankings reshaped following state tournament upsets
What more could Randolph or even Aidan Flowers himself possibly want from the senior after he already orchestrated his Mike Groh moment so splendidly?. One supposes that won’t be fully answered until the newest member of the NJ.com Top 20 squares off against top-seeded and 12th-ranked North Hunterdon Friday in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament North 2, Group 4 final.
Football: Northern Highlands gets revenge, four turnovers in win at Irvington (Photos)
When grading the performance of his Northern Highlands defense throughout the season, head coach Dave Cord would give the unit high marks in every aspect except for one - forcing turnovers. Those elusive turnovers finally came for this Highlanders defense, and the timing of them couldn’t have been better.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: Cedar Grove upsets Wood-Ridge on late touchdown to reach N2G1 final
Fourth-seeded Cedar Grove (9-2) punched its ticket to the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 sectional final with a thrilling 17-10 upset victory over top seeded Wood-Ridge (8-2) on Friday night. Senior Edmund Dakar scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 68-yard pass from sophomore Stephen Paradiso with 43...
Football: Newton rolls past Glen Rock, books spot in N2G2 title game
Running the ball and playing strong defense has long been a trademark for teams that succeed in the postseason. But for Newton, this isn’t a formula just for late-October and November. It is what the program has preached since the start of offseason workouts. It has brought more than...
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
No. 15 Caldwell keeps streak going and moves to finals with N2G2 semis win over Ramsey
Harry Boland scored rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Caldwell took a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 playoffs, in West Caldwell. The Chiefs (10-0) will be making its...
Mountain Lakes strikes four times in second half for fourth straight section title
Early in the season, Mountain Lakes coach Sean Maurizi realized his vision and his team’s vision for the small Morris County school were out of alignment. Things eventually corrected themselves and the first-year, first-time head coach got the buy-in he needed from his players, which led to impressive results.
Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others
Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Devils’ new assistant coaches bring ‘personality and improvement,’ says Lindy Ruff
Lindy Ruff isn’t afraid to admit it. His Devils posted a 27-46-9 record last season, so Ruff, hell-bent on bringing New Jersey its first playoff appearance since 2018, wanted to land the best coaching staff to replace fired assistants Alain Nasreddine and Mark Recchi and help lift his team through their rebuild.
Rutgers offered prolific North Jersey QB, Harvard commit Jack Grusser on Saturday | Here’s why, how
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano offered Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) senior quarterback Jack Grusser, a 6-2, 185-pound Harvard commit, a scholarship on Saturday in his office before the start of the Michigan game which Jack attended alongside his brother, Patrick, a class of 2024 passer for DePaul (Wayne, N.J.). Fired Rutgers...
