Orem, UT

KUTV

Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Nacua, Hall rally BYU to 31-28 victory over Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Puka Nacua caught 14 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including an acrobatic catch for the go-ahead score with 1:46 remaining, Jaren Hall passed for 377 yards and BYU defeated Boise State 31-28 on Saturday night. BYU (5-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in...
PROVO, UT

