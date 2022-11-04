Read full article on original website
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
KUTV
Officials advise caution to drivers on wet roads after crash in Davis County
SOUTH WEBER, Utah (KUTV) — First responders in Davis County are urging caution to drivers on wet roads after a crash in South Weber. They said over the weekend that wet roads and cooler temperatures led to the crash for a driver and their occupant. More from 2News. It...
KUTV
Brighton Ski Resort asks for visitor cooperation as they determine opening day
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Brighton Ski Resort have asked for visitor cooperation as they work to determine an opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season. They said part of figuring out when that day depends on following the resort's travel rules. Related stories from 2News. They asked...
KUTV
Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
KUTV
Strong winds knock out power, overturn trucks ahead of incoming rain, snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A National Weather Service high wind warning in place early Wednesday expired at 6 a.m., but gusty conditions continued for parts of northern Utah ahead of rain and snow that's expected to continue into Thursday. Winds were especially fierce along I-80 in the western...
KUTV
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
KUTV
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KUTV
Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
KUTV
Suspect goes on rampage, carjacking vehicles, causing crashes, after issue at SLC Airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody, accused of leading authorities on a chase and causing multiple crashes on I-80 through Parleys Canyon after a car jacking at the Salt Lake International Airport. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, reportedly went on a rampage after an issue...
KUTV
Family, community gathers to honor 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor one year after her death
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Izzy Tichenor's family and friends gathered to hold a vigil and remembrance in her honor one year since she took her own life after being bullied at school. Izzy was just 10 years old when she resorted to suicide in November of 2021.
KUTV
Nacua, Hall rally BYU to 31-28 victory over Boise State
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Puka Nacua caught 14 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including an acrobatic catch for the go-ahead score with 1:46 remaining, Jaren Hall passed for 377 yards and BYU defeated Boise State 31-28 on Saturday night. BYU (5-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in...
