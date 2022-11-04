SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 10 High School Football Rankings: Edwardsville moves up after clutch victory

By Max Baker

Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings.

SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

November 2, 2022

1. East St. Louis (8-2)

Last week: 1

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Normal West (9-1)

Ranking rationale: The Flyers picked up right where they left off with a 72-0 victory against Richards to open the playoffs.

2. Mount Carmel (10-0)

Last week: 2

Next game: Nov. vs. Downers Grove North (7-3)

Ranking rationale: The Caravan defense was the story after the offense sputtered early on. After scoring 7 points in the first quarter, the Caravan offense got going and took a 21-3 lead into the half before defeating Buffalo Grove 49-3.

3. Loyola Academy (9-1)

Last week: 3

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Edwardsville

Ranking rationale: Loyola jumped out of the gate with 35 first quarter points and led by 42 points at the half before defeating Plainfield South 42-7.

4. Lincoln-Way East (10-0)

Last week: 4

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Neuqua Valley (8-2)

Ranking rationale: Lincoln-Way East got off to a quick 42-0 lead and held Conant to 25 total yards in the first half en route to a 42-7 win.

5. Wheaton North (9-1)

Last week: 5

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Lake Zurich (9-1)

Ranking rationale: Wheaton North also got off to a hot start in its 35-14 win over Willowbrook. WN took a 21-0 lead into the half while allowing just eight total yards of offense.

6. Lemont (10-0)

Last week: 6

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Quincy (8-2)

Ranking rationale: Lemont defeated Blue Island Eisenhower 55-14 and got it done in all 3 phases of the game. On offense, they had more than 400 total yards.

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (10-0)

Last week: 7

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Waterloo (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Sacred Heart-Griffin’s playoff run got off to a roaring start after it scored on just five plays to start the game in a 55-6 win.

8. Simeon (10-0)

Last week: 8

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Crete-Monee (8-2)

Ranking rationale: Andre Crews had four touchdowns in the offensive explosion win over Oak Forest. Crete-Monee is one of the toughest teams Simeon has faced so far though.

9. York (10-0)

Last week: 9

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Marist (7-3)

Ranking rationale: York defeated Oswego East 31-10 to remain undefeated.

10. Glenbard West (9-1)

Last week: 10

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Glenbrook South (9-1)

Ranking rationale: Quarterback Korey Tai threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score to help the Hilltoppers to a 38-7 victory over Lockport.

11. Hersey (10-0)

Last week: 11

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Batavia (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Hersey returned the opening kickoff of this contest for a touchdown and did not look back from there in a 49-14 win over Argo.

12. Warren Township (8-1)

Last week: 12

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Andrew (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Warren’s first round playoff matchup ended with a 26-14 victory over Stevenson. A top 25 matchup with Andrew awaits.

13. Prospect (9-1)

Last week: 13

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. St. Rita (7-3) (7-3)

Ranking rationale: The Prospect offense came out on fire Friday night as they scored 34 unanswered points to take a 49-7 lead into the half before winning 62-13.

14. Prairie Ridge (8-1)

Last week: 15

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Kaneland (7-3)

Ranking rationale: The rematch between Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake South did not disappoint. Prairie Ridge led 35-28 at halftime. The scoring continued in the second half as Prairie Ridge was able to seal the victory with 21 points in the 4th quarter.

15. Maine South (7-2)

Last week: 16

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. South Elgin (10-0)

Ranking rationale: Maine South took a 17-0 lead into the half and held on for a 24-0 win over Bolingbrook. A shutout win over a previously ranked opponent proved that Maine South might make a deep playoff run.

16. Edwardsville (8-2)

Last week: 17

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Loyola (10-0)

Ranking rationale: Edwardsville got its revenge, but not without controversy. O'Fallon once again rallied from a double-figure deficit late on Saturday night, but Edwardsville took back the lead with 1 minute and 43 seconds left. On O’Fallon’s ensuing drive, the officials ruled O'Fallon had turned the ball on downs after a third-down play came up short of a first down.

17. Chicago Marist (7-3)

Last week: 18

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. York (10-0)

Ranking Rationale: Marist handled Naperville North 42-28 in the first round, but a tough matchup with undefeated York awaits next.

18. O’Fallon (8-2)

Last week: 14

Next game: Eliminated

Ranking rationale: O’Fallon’s loss to Edwardsville may have ended its season short of postseason goals, but it was an impressive season nonetheless. They suffered just two losses all season including one to No. 1 East St. Louis.

19. St. Rita (7-2)

Last week: 19

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Prospect (9-1)

Ranking rationale: St. Rita jumped out to a 24-0 lead before defeating Geneva 27-14.

20. Crete-Monee (8-2)

Last week: 20

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Simeon (10-0)

Ranking rationale: Crete-Monee gets a second round test of unbeaten Simeon for its playoff life.

21. St. Charles North (9-1)

Last week: 21

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Hoffman Estates (7-3)

Ranking rationale: St. Charles North defeated Maine West 47-10 in its opening round matchup.

22. South Elgin (10-0)

Last week: 22

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Maine South (8-2)

Ranking rationale: South Elgin narrowly escaped Belleville East 28-20 and will have a Top 25 matchup against Maine South in the second round.

23. Neuqua Valley (8-2)

Last week: 23

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Lincoln-Way East (10-0)

Ranking rationale: Neuqua Valley will get a shot to snap Lincoln-Way East’s unbeaten season with a second round playoff meeting.

24. Andrew (7-3)

Last week: 24

Next game: Nov. 5 vs Warren (9-1)

Ranking rationale: Andrew defeated Huntley 28-18, but a top 25 matchup against Warren will be a tougher test.

25. Sycamore (10-0)

Last week: NR

Next game: Nov. 5 vs Carmel (7-3)

Ranking rationale: Sycamore’s undefeated season will be put to the test in a playoff matchup with Carmel. They have yet to face a Top 25 team but have looked impressive all year

