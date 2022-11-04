Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawks' Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
Suns Don't Shine in Philadelphia During Loss to 76ers
The Phoenix Suns trailed by as much as 19 points in their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Scottie Barnes' One-Handed Slam Highlights Otherwise Disappointing Loss for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors saw Scottie Barnes throw down a one-handed slam but the offense went quiet in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
Colts trying to adapt to 3rd straight week of major change
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts spent two weeks downplaying the changes at quarterback, on the coaching staff and the trade that sent well-liked running back Nyheim Hines out of town. They said it's all part of the business.
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win Opener, Prepare for Notre Dame
Cal tops CSUN and next faces No. 9 Irish in St. Louis on national TV Saturday
Breakthrough? Young Jaguars learning how to win, or not lose
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe this was a breakthrough for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Doug Pederson has preached all season about his young team needing to learn how to win — or how not to lose — close games. The Jaguars had been 0-6 in one-score games entering Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were tied or leading in the fourth quarter of five of those.
Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season's trip to the NFC title game. They have endured the lows of a season-ending ankle injury to...
Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point
It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield...
Watt's injury altered Steelers path to contention in 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The path to contention for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 was always going to be narrow. It almost always is for a team in its first season after a franchise quarterback walks out the door for the final time.
Simmons insists Broncos' stellar defense must do even more
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Justin Simmons is one of the NFL's best safeties, yet his entire career has spanned the Denver Broncos' playoff drought that began in 2016. “This is my seventh season, 9-7 is the best I've been, no playoff berths,” said Simmons, whose teams have won five, six, seven, five and seven games over the last five seasons, the franchise's worst slide since the 1970 merger.
