WINKNEWS.com
Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island
The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
WINKNEWS.com
Damaged by storm surge, Chops, Pazzo restaurants to reopen this month in Naples
Three of the five Culinary Concepts’ restaurants have reopened since Hurricane Ian while Pazzo Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill on Fifth Avenue South in Naples plan to open in two weeks. Pazzo and Chops in downtown Naples will reopen Nov. 21 for the first time since storm surge...
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing Company fundraises for local musicians hurt by Ian
On Sunday, Fort Myers Brewing Company hosted a celebration of beer and music to help out local musicians who lost everything during Hurricane Ian. The brewery brought in several live acts for the day, and people swarmed in to donate and support. The musicians who perform at Fort Myers Brewing Company are staples in the community just as much as the brewery itself.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town raising money for Harry Chapin Food Bank
Taste of the Town is taking place this weekend, and WINK News has partnered with Businesses Supporting Communities to make it happen in Fort Myers. The event takes place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at Centennial Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral canal cleanup begins Monday
On Monday, the City of Cape Coral begins the process of cleaning post-Hurricane Ian debris out of its canals. First, the city will tackle all the canal debris that can be reached from land, things like downed trees and other junk clinging to the shore. Tim Gorton has lived in...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane relief private charity event in Naples
A chance meeting for one woman and a child both wanting to help after Hurricane Ian, and now they have teamed up. A quest that Aletha Shapiro went on to help her community after Hurricane Ian turned into a blessing in disguise. The Florida Poor Peoples Campaign rallied on Saturday...
WINKNEWS.com
A Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers restaurant dishing up free food, comfort after Ian
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a restaurant in Fort Myers serves up much more than a good meal; it dishes out some much-needed generosity. The restaurant is called FK Your Diet, but before you get the wrong idea, the “F-K” stands for foster kids, whom owner Doug Miller supports.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
Marconews.com
‘All-time record’: Ian couldn’t wash away best turtle nest season ever in Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian couldn’t wash away the best turtle nest season ever in Southwest Florida. Nesting season runs from May 1 to Oct 31 and luckily most of the nests had hatched by the time the big storm destroyed the local beaches. Bonita Beach smashed their nest record with a whopping 283 nests laid on that beach. The previous record was set in 2019 with 238 nests.
D-Snap events happening for Collier County residents
The Department of Children & Families will be holding in-person D-SNAP events for Collier County residents who cannot participate by phone.
drifttravel.com
Recovery update from Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods
The Fort Myers area is recovering and rebuilding from the impact of Hurricane Ian. For information about accommodations and attractions that are currently open, please go to VisitFortMyers.com/open. As information is rapidly changing and there may be limited availability, hours and amenities, please check with the individual businesses on their...
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice lifted for most of Sanibel and Captiva
The Island Water Association has rescinded the boil water notice for Sanibel and Captiva Islands that has been in place since Hurricane Ian. According to the water association, the water is now safe to drink after the system was flushed and tested for harmful bacteria. There are areas that remain...
businessobserverfl.com
Hotel executive vows to rebuild iconic property from millions in Ian damage
Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina leads the way for down-but-not-out Fort Myers Beach. Key takeaway: The company behind one of the more well-known resorts on Fort Myers Beach, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, plans to rebuild the property and come out stronger and better than before Ian. Core...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Questions abound about Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
After news broke this week that Stock Development rebranded its One Naples project as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, readers have had some questions about the local development, so today’s column provides additional information. To recap, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples will have 128 luxury residences on 6 acres at the...
Florida Weekly
Magic Of Lights to illuminate Collier Fairgrounds this holiday season
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as Collier Fairgrounds is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live, “Magic of Lights” will make its...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County learning lessons from Bay County’s Michael recovery
At times, coming back after Hurricane Ian may seem insurmountable. But each day, as Southwest Florida continues its recovery, there are stories of hope. There are more businesses reopening and people making progress on their homes and lives. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out parts of the panhandle,...
WINKNEWS.com
People are back dancing in the street in Cape Coral
A lack of lighting and storm debris wasn’t stopping a group of people from putting on their dancing shoes in Cape Coral on Wednesday. Cork Soakers in downtown Cape Coral brought back a popular event that got people up and moving. A lot of people came out to watch Deb & the Dynamics perform.
