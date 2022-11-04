ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The quarterback has a 2-3 record after starting the past five games.

After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on.

“Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN . “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”

So, until Allen says differently, Dalton will remain the starter for the time being. It will not be a week-by-week decision.

Dalton has gone 2–3 in his starting contests. He has completed 105 of 161 pass attempts for 1,175 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jameis Winston was the team’s Week 1 starter this season, and he started the first three games going 1–2.

However, during Week 2, Winston revealed that he had four fractures in his back and an ankle injury. He played in two games with the injuries before being benched during the team’s game in London in Week 4.

Last week, Winston returned to practice and reportedly was healthy enough to start . However, Allen told reporters ahead of the Oct. 30 game that starting Dalton was an “offensive decision.” The Saints went on to blow out the Raiders 24–0.

With Allen’s declaration of Dalton remaining the starter, for now, this means the veteran quarterback will start during the team’s primetime showdown against the Ravens on Monday Night Football this week.

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network .

