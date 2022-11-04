Read full article on original website
Only 1km from the Lung Cu flagpole, there is a cultural village known as a fairy village in Ha Giang
The village with the special name Lo Lo Chai is known as the fairy village at the top of the country because of its idyllic and rustic beauty, but no less poetic than in the comics. When asked about Ha Giang tourism, most tourists will answer that the most famous...
Admire the beautiful catholic church on Thanh Lan Island
The Catholic church on Thanh Lan island (Co To, Quang Ninh) started construction on October 13, 2014. This is the first church built to serve the parishioners on this island.PhátTurn on the sound. In the years 1990 – 1991, some parishioners from the Bui Chu diocese set foot on...
10 popular hotels in Sapa
Agoda chooses the 10 most booked hotels and resorts in 2022, as a suggestion for travelers to choose where to stay when Sapa is in a beautiful season. The world’s largest online booking platform Agoda is announcing the most booked hotels in each tourist destination of each country. The 10 hotels in Sapa below are arranged in random order, announced at a time when Sapa is in the beautiful season of the year when it is dry and not too cold. This is a suggestion for visitors in the next trip.
Traveling with ‘muddy hands’ makes European tourists fall in love when they return to the West
Western guests can see firsthand the potter and then enjoy imitating it, which is a unique travel experience when returning to the West. Bright smiles of two European tourists when participating in handmade pottery-making activities – Photo: NGOC DIEM. On November 6, Tuoi Tre Online reported that many tourists...
The primeval forest conquers Nhiu Co San, the 9th highest mountain in Vietnam
Located at an altitude of 2,965m above sea level, Nhiu Co San has become a destination that attracts many backpackers and climbers to conquer its wild beauty and rich flora. Last October, Ha My (30 years old, in Hanoi) and her husband decided to make a journey to conquer Nhiu Co San peak. This is one of the most beautiful trekking arcs in Vietnam that is loved and discovered by many climbers.
Following in the footsteps of foreign tourists eating in Hanoi: All the familiar dishes of Hanoi’s youth
If you want to discover Hanoi cuisine in a unique way, try following the instructions of foreign tourists to experience these dishes. Vietnam’s tourism is increasingly making a good mark in the hearts of international friends, the most obvious proof is that more and more foreign tourists come to visit and travel to Vietnam. Particularly in the Hanoi area, especially along the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake, the number of western tourists is uncountable and having visited Vietnam, it is impossible not to enjoy some delicious dishes here.
Hoi cake – an “addictive” combination that must be tried when coming to Quy Nhon
Hoi cake is not a strange dish, but have you tried the famous porridge cake in Quy Nhon?. As one of the dishes that often appear in platters as well as in popular restaurants across the country, Banh Hoi has long become familiar to food-loving souls. The way to enjoy...
Popular dishes are extremely expensive in Hanoi but still very attractive
A cup of tea at nearly 80,000 VND, bread at 95,000 VND or a bowl of pho at 90,000 VND surprised many diners. (1$=25,000 VND) Referring Vietnamese street food is sure to impress visitors because it is not only diverse and delicious but also affordable. However, these traditional rustic dishes are also extremely expensive in some places. Although selling at a low price, causes a lot of controversies, these eateries are still the addresses that attract many foodies in Hanoi.
From the story of the 14-course wedding feast in Quang Ninh causing a stir: It turns out that wedding cuisine in Vietnam is so interesting
Each place has its own ways of entertaining and specialties, so the topic of “showing off” the wedding menu is being discussed extremely by the online community. The last days of the year mean the wedding season is also bustling, so the images of many people attending or eating the wedding feast are everywhere. Not only important in the ceremony, but the tray of food to receive guests is always one of the things that are always taken care of when a wedding takes place. The wedding menus are also shared by netizens to let friends know about the grandeur of the groom’s and bride’s house trays that have been carefully prepared for distinguished guests to attend the party. Perhaps that’s why the topic of wedding trays has never been “hot” on social networking forums. And in it, there is no shortage of trays that make many people “stunned” because there are so many delicious and unique dishes that only in that locality can…
