ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10

Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota

Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy

Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland

Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released

This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup

Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons

Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska

Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 10

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa did a lot for their bowl chances this weekend with wins over Maryland, Illinois and Purdue, respectively. All 3 are now projected to reach bowl eligibility, with Wisconsin potentially playing itself into a halfway decent trip. Of course, the 3 that lost have fallen greatly other than Illinois.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy