One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
Bret Bielema throws shade at Michigan State for perceived injury issues in Week 10
Bret Bielema appears to believe that Michigan State used fake injuries to slow down the momentum of the game against the Illini on Saturday. The Illinois head coach joked after the game that the Spartans set a record for the most number of injuries in a game. Bielema also noted that all the Michigan State players who were seemingly injured all returned to the game.
Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota
Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
Nick Herbig endorses Jim Leonhard, admits surprise at delayed decision on Wisconsin vacancy
Nick Herbig thinks Wisconsin should already have its man in interim head coach Jim Leonhard. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California. Following the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in October, Leonhard took over as interim head coach. Leonhard has led Wisconsin to a 3-1 record under his direction, with an OT loss to Michigan State as the only blemish since his takeover.
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
College football rankings: Week 11 AP Top 25 released
This time around , 4 B1G cracked the AP rankings including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State and No. 21 Illinois. That’s despite Illinois’ rough loss to Michigan State this past Saturday. Georgia earns the top spot in the rankings after downing No....
Bret Bielema claims officials apologized for one play following Illinois' loss to MSU
Bret Bielema was not happy about Michigan State being able to change the penalty conditions of one play late in the first half. After Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked, running back Chase Brown was called for an illegal block that Michigan State initially declined. During the timeout called by...
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
Mel Tucker shares initial reaction to Michigan State's road upset of No. 16 Illinois
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans got a big 23-15 upset win over No. 16 Illinois in Week 10. That win came on the road in Champaign as the Spartans try to stabilize things moving forward. Tucker addressed the win over a ranked Fighting Illini immediately after game during...
PJ Fleck addresses injury status of Tanner Morgan following second-half absencein Week 10
PJ Fleck addressed the injury to starting quarterback Tanner Morgan following the Week 10 win over Nebraska. In that game, Morgan missed all of the second half with backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis rallying the Gophers. Fleck did confirm after the game that Morgan is dealing with an injury. Per Fleck...
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin DB, addresses Jim Leonhard's potential readiness for head coaching job
Hunter Wohler has some strong thoughts on his interim coach. Jim Leonhard has taken the responsibilities as interim head coach of Wisconsin. Wohler — a second-year safety — weighed in on Leonhard’s work and believes he is next to lead the Badgers. Wohler opened up on Leonhard...
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Michigan leads country as lone team accomplishing 1 dominant game control stat
Michigan actually struggled early on against Rutgers, believe it or not. At halftime, the Wolverines trailed the Scarlet Knights by a 17-14 score after a blocked punt and pair of missed field goals. Fortunately, it did not take long for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to turn things around. The Michigan defense...
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska
Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
B1G bowl projections following Week 10
Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa did a lot for their bowl chances this weekend with wins over Maryland, Illinois and Purdue, respectively. All 3 are now projected to reach bowl eligibility, with Wisconsin potentially playing itself into a halfway decent trip. Of course, the 3 that lost have fallen greatly other than Illinois.
Week 12 college football schedule: B1G waiting to reveal kick times, broadcast networks
The Week 12 college football schedule is getting updated with the kickoff times and the broadcast networks that the games will be shown on. Once again it’s looking like B1G fans will have to wait a little while longer. It was announced by Jerry Emig on Twitter that the...
