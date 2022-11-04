Read full article on original website
ABC News
How to make dumplings, chicken curry puffs and more from 'The Woks of Life'
The Leung family started their blog, "The Woks of Life," as a way to keep their cross-continental family close through cooking heritage family recipes. Now, in their debut cookbook, Bill Leung, Kaitlin Leung, Judy Leung, and Sarah Leung are expanding their stories, experience and recipes with a new audience. The...
vinlove.net
Marvel at the Dao village next to Ha Long Bay, suitable for a family tour experience
Ky Thuong will be the ideal destination for those who want to travel to Quang Ninh this winter!. Referring to Quang Ninh, everyone can read about tourist attractions such as Ha Long Bay, Tuan Chau, or the most famous recently, Binh Lieu. However, the blue sea and white sand will be more beautiful in the summer, the borderland challenges those who like adventure. If you want to find a fresh place, more convenient to travel to experience the winter break with your family or group of friends, consider coming to Ky Thuong.
12tomatoes.com
Vietnamese Meatballs and Noodles (Bún chả)
A Hanoi favorite of pork mince balls in sweet dressing with vermicelli noodles and a herb salad. Bún chả is served with grilled pork (chả) over a plate of white rice noodles (bún) and herbs. It’s one of the highlights of eating in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, and an amazing alternative choice to meatball dishes and stir fries. While there are three different pieces to making an authentic, delicious Bún chả recipe, if you get your ducks in a row during preparation, the process is a simple one that results in the most flavorful pork meatballs in dressing, accompanied by a variety of herbs, simple greens and white rice noodles.
vinlove.net
Popular dishes are extremely expensive in Hanoi but still very attractive
A cup of tea at nearly 80,000 VND, bread at 95,000 VND or a bowl of pho at 90,000 VND surprised many diners. (1$=25,000 VND) Referring Vietnamese street food is sure to impress visitors because it is not only diverse and delicious but also affordable. However, these traditional rustic dishes are also extremely expensive in some places. Although selling at a low price, causes a lot of controversies, these eateries are still the addresses that attract many foodies in Hanoi.
vinlove.net
Foreign tourists are surprised to see rice nuggets explode like Tet firecrackers in the West
A simple childhood snack but it is a memory of many people, besides it is also a unique experience that foreign tourists can try when coming to Vietnam. If to make a list of snacks with childhood memories, everyone would probably list rice nuggets, also known as popcorn. I don’t know where this dish came from, but it’s definitely a childhood snack that everyone dreams of. Now, when it comes to this dish, many people have to scream because they miss it because they crave it.
vinlove.net
Vietnamese rice shops in the heart of the old town are priced from affordable to high-end
Not only tourists, but these rice stalls also attract Hanoians, especially office workers. Recently, on food groups, there are constant posts looking for places to eat Vietnamese rice in the Old Quarter area of Hanoi. From here, many people are also startled to find out that some familiar rice shops have closed since when.
vinlove.net
From the story of the 14-course wedding feast in Quang Ninh causing a stir: It turns out that wedding cuisine in Vietnam is so interesting
Each place has its own ways of entertaining and specialties, so the topic of “showing off” the wedding menu is being discussed extremely by the online community. The last days of the year mean the wedding season is also bustling, so the images of many people attending or eating the wedding feast are everywhere. Not only important in the ceremony, but the tray of food to receive guests is always one of the things that are always taken care of when a wedding takes place. The wedding menus are also shared by netizens to let friends know about the grandeur of the groom’s and bride’s house trays that have been carefully prepared for distinguished guests to attend the party. Perhaps that’s why the topic of wedding trays has never been “hot” on social networking forums. And in it, there is no shortage of trays that make many people “stunned” because there are so many delicious and unique dishes that only in that locality can…
