Meet the team behind CNN’s famous ‘Magic Wall’
CNN’s John King has become synonymous with the “Magic Wall,” a touchscreen display featuring a vast array of up-to-date voting data on election night. His incredibly fast-paced breakdown of that data and his breadth of knowledge across the political spectrum has gained the attention of many news organizations, fans on social media and even late-night hosts.
Ryan Reynolds Reflects on 'Actual Hell' While Doing South Korean 'The Masked Singer'
Ryan Reynolds is ready to tell all about his experience while filming the South Korean version of The Masked Singer. The actor opened up about what it was like to film overseas in an interview with the Today Show earlier today. During his visit to NBC studios on Monday, Nov. 7, the actor told the show's anchors, Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, that the show was unlike anything he had expected.
Twitter prepares to roll out new paid subscription service that includes blue checkmark
Twitter on Saturday launched an updated version of its iOS app that promises to allow users to pay a monthly subscription to receive a blue checkmark on their profiles, a feature that Elon Musk, the company’s new owner, has proposed as a way to fight spam on the platform.
‘I never thought it would be Paul’: Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she was “very scared” when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police. Pelosi said in her first sit-down interview since the attack...
Final scramble ahead of elections; Kimmel to host Oscars; Rihanna talks Super Bowl | Hot off the Wire podcast
On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):. The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections. A judge has thrown out a...
With Twitter in chaos, Mastodon is on fire
In the week since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the number of people signing up for a small social network called Mastodon has surged. You may not have heard of Mastodon, which has been around since 2016, but now it’s growing rapidly. Some are fleeing Twitter for it or at least seeking out a second place to post their thoughts online as the much more well-known social network faces layoffs, controversial product changes, an expected shift in its approach to content moderation and a jump in hateful rhetoric.
WATCH: News 3 Now Live at Four – November 7, 2022
Watch News 3 Now Live at Four from Monday, November 7, 2022, here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Opinion: Why Tuesday’s vote is in a special category
In the late 1980s, strategists at the US Army War College popularized the acronym “VUCA” as a lens for viewing a world in turmoil. It stands for “volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.” Or, as professors Nate Bennett and G. James Lemoine wrote years later, “Hey, it’s crazy out there!”
Polling shows that most voters say economic concerns are top of mind
Economic issues remain a top concern for most voters ahead of the 2022 election, a review of recent polling finds, with many also worried about America’s democratic process itself. But voters’ highest priorities are divided along partisan lines, with abortion rights continuing to resonate strongly for Democrats, while Republicans remain sharply focused on inflation. Concerns about other issues, from gun policy to immigration, are often similarly polarized. And some topics that drew attention in previous elections — like the coronavirus pandemic — are relatively muted this year.
Three presidents descend on Pennsylvania in a major day for one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate contests
Three presidents — one sitting and two former — descend on Pennsylvania Saturday for a final-stretch midterm push that underscores the stakes of one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races. For President Joe Biden, who will hold a rare joint appearance with former President Barack...
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Trump rally live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Ohio for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column – amid speculation that the former president is going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.
