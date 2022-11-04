Read full article on original website
Related
Sinaloa cartel wives married to Pedro, Margarito Flores dealt legal blow
Their husbands were key informants against drug kingpin El Chapo. Now, the wives are fighting money-laundering charges that could land them in prison.
Brazil's Lula at COP27 will offer to host future climate summit -sources
BRASILIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will offer to host a future global climate change summit when he attends the COP27 United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Germany blocks Chinese stake in two chipmakers over security concerns
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday blocked prospective Chinese investment in two domestic semiconductor producers after the moves raised concerns over national security and the flow of sensitive technological know-how to Beijing.
Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, pulled out of its deal to acquire competitor FTX after learning the company's financial situation was worse than expected.
Comments / 0