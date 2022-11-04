Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Entering the game with Tennessee on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs coach Andy Reid had been 20-3 in games he’s coached after a bye week. And the Chiefs were double-digit favorites. But the fifth-winningest coach in NFL history also had been 1-8 in regular-season games (and 2-9 overall)...
Wichita Eagle
Punter Change Coming? Darrin Simmons Hints at Potential Switch During Bengals’ Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Could Kevin Huber's days be numbered?. The veteran punter has struggled in recent weeks. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons didn't rule out a potential change. "We've constantly been evaluating this whole thing. Obviously, our punting game has got to improve," Simmons said on Monday. "We're not getting...
Wichita Eagle
Lambeau Limp: Cowboys McCarthy Reveals Emotions About Returning to Green Bay
Lambeau Field has been a House of Horrors for America's Team, with the Cowboys losing nine of 11 visits to the Green Bay Packers' fabled stadium. From the infamous Ice Bowl in 1967, to the 45-7 lackluster loss that got Wade Phillips fired in mid-season in 2010, to Dez Bryant's controversial catch-non-catch in the 2015 playoff loss, the "frozen tundra" has generally been inhospitable to the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Wyatt Teller Gives Update on Injury: ‘I Want to be out There Every Game’
Wyatt Teller is fighting his way back from a calf injury that is very similar to the one that limited him at times in 2020. Teller updated the media on Monday when he returned to practice. “(It is) good to run around. (The injury is) trending in the right direction....
Wichita Eagle
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning, and they have pulled a bit of a shocker by naming former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim-head coach. Saturday played 13 years for the Colts and was named to the Pro Bowl five times with Indianapolis. Typically an...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Picture: How Did Bengals Week 9 Win Impact AFC Race?
CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the NFL season, a perfect time to assess where Cincinnati stands in the AFC Playoff race. No matter what happens in Ravens/Saints on Monday night, the Bengals enter their bye week as the nine seed. Joe Burrow's squad throttled Carolina...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Secondary Getting Damonte Kazee, William Jackson Integrated
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary in two ways this week. First, they added corner William Jackson III via trade with the Washington Commanders. Then they got Damontae Kazee, who had been working his way back from a broken forearm and dislocated wrist, into practice for the first time during the regular season.
Wichita Eagle
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Wichita Eagle
Glass half-full or half-empty? We debate Chiefs’ overtime defeat of Titans on podcast
The Chiefs got big numbers from Patrick Mahomes and needed all of them to outlast the Tennessee Titans 20-17 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, sports columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell break down the game and engage in some spirited debate over how concerned the Chiefs should be with the performance.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 20-17 Week 9 Win Over Falcons
The Chargers beat the Falcons 20-17 as the clock ticked down in the final seconds Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fifth win of the season:. Dicker the Kicker for the win. After a quad injury to Taylor Bertolet, the Chargers' second kicker they...
Wichita Eagle
Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
Wichita Eagle
Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. & More: Cowboys Talk Signing with TY Hilton and Will Fuller?
FRISCO - We have discussed and dissected the Dallas Cowboys' "no-stone-unturned'' approach to finding help at the receiver position. So. ... what if Odell Beckham Jr. - who is "looking for a place I can call 'home'' - is not the only free agent wide receiver the Cowboys are keeping in contact with?
Wichita Eagle
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em in Week 9
The New Orleans Saints look to be riding out the season with Andy Dalton as the team's starter, barring any injuries. Additionally, Dennis Allen announced wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on injured reserve and may not return this season. How will these moves affect your fantasy lineup and...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
Wichita Eagle
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bills Evaluating Josh Allen for Potential Elbow Injury
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury that includes his UCL and surrounding nerves, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported. Allen suffered the injury in the final moments of Buffalo’s game vs. the Jets. After the game, Allen downplayed the issue with his elbow. “There’s...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Buffalo Bills? Suddenly a ‘Need,’ Not a ‘Luxury’
The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a historic season. Even on the heels of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Buffalo finds itself at 6-2 in first place in the AFC East. With that in mind, it can be difficult to find faults and flaws in the system of the Bills. But maybe not that difficult.
