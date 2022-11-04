Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Redhawk FB Notes: Hess reaches another milestone
The tale of the great Geno Hess added “another unbelievable chapter” on Saturday, as the Southeast Missouri State junior running back became the Redhawks’ all-time leader in rushing yards in a 42-0 beating of Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. “It is...
semoball.com
SEMO WBB set to 'meet the standard' in 22-23 opener
With an enormous number of young people in the stands at the Show Me Center for today’s 2022-23 season-opening game for the Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball squad, all of those young eyes will most assuredly be looking for long 3-pointers swishing the net and sweet passes that lead to Redhawk makes.
semoball.com
New SEMO guard hoping to make mark defensively in 22-23 opener
With sunshine beaming down and mild temperatures drifting throughout Southeast Missouri of late, it may be difficult to fathom, but college basketball season is here. As in today. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad will open its 2022-23 season, for real, as it travels to American Athletic Conference foe...
semoball.com
Column: What SEMO FB is doing is nothing short of a 'miracle'
“The Music City Miracle” is known throughout Nashville as the famous kick-off return for a touchdown pulled off by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to win an AFC playoff game in the final seconds 23 years ago. However, something of a “miracle” took part on Saturday in the same Nissan Stadium that former Titans Frank Wychek and Kevin Dyson made memorable.
semoball.com
C2D1 football: John Burroughs at NMCC
Photo gallery from New Madrid County Central's 48-0 win over John Burroughs in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
semoball.com
State XC: Jackson boys take fourth in Class 5 state championships
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cross Country is a team sport – from the No. 1 to the No. 7 runner. Jackson needed almost everyone’s best showing that toed the line at the MSHSAA Class 5 Boys Cross Country Championships on Friday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The...
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
semoball.com
Dexter boys earn fifth at state cross country meet; Van Buren records a runner-up double
The Dexter boys cross country team headed to Columbia this past weekend with a dream of bringing home a state, top four, trophy. Alas, that didn’t happen, but they did end up with a fifth-place Class 3 state finish that can be proudly known throughout Stoddard County for years to come.
Comments / 0