Cape Girardeau, MO

Redhawk FB Notes: Hess reaches another milestone

The tale of the great Geno Hess added “another unbelievable chapter” on Saturday, as the Southeast Missouri State junior running back became the Redhawks’ all-time leader in rushing yards in a 42-0 beating of Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. “It is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
SEMO WBB set to 'meet the standard' in 22-23 opener

With an enormous number of young people in the stands at the Show Me Center for today’s 2022-23 season-opening game for the Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball squad, all of those young eyes will most assuredly be looking for long 3-pointers swishing the net and sweet passes that lead to Redhawk makes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
New SEMO guard hoping to make mark defensively in 22-23 opener

With sunshine beaming down and mild temperatures drifting throughout Southeast Missouri of late, it may be difficult to fathom, but college basketball season is here. As in today. The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball squad will open its 2022-23 season, for real, as it travels to American Athletic Conference foe...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Column: What SEMO FB is doing is nothing short of a 'miracle'

“The Music City Miracle” is known throughout Nashville as the famous kick-off return for a touchdown pulled off by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to win an AFC playoff game in the final seconds 23 years ago. However, something of a “miracle” took part on Saturday in the same Nissan Stadium that former Titans Frank Wychek and Kevin Dyson made memorable.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
C2D1 football: John Burroughs at NMCC

Photo gallery from New Madrid County Central's 48-0 win over John Burroughs in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at NMCC High School on Friday, Nov. 4.
NEW MADRID, MO

