Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Meghan Markle Never Wanted to Live in Frogmore but Queen Elizabeth Said ‘No’ to Her Living Inside Windsor Castle, Report
Meghan Markle reportedly had her sights on living quarters inside Windsor Castle but Queen Elizabeth rejected the duke and duchess's request to stay there.
Twitter employee says he was fired 'while sleeping' as Elon Musk halves company workforce
A now former Twitter employee complained on social media that he got fired "while sleeping" after Elon Musk ordered company-wide layoffs on Friday to get Twitter back in the black. Jaseem Abid, a software engineer, tweeted that he woke up Friday morning and discovered he'd been laid off when he...
Biden declares he wants to see ‘no more drilling’ during last-minute rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul
President Joe Biden had a testy exchange with a climate protester at the end of a last-minute rally to boost support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just two days ahead of the midterm elections. The president spoke at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, touting his achievements in office and...
NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report
Quashon Burton, a New York City fugitive who evaded federal investigators for nearly a year, has been taken into custody after being spotted at Walt Disney World.
Karine Jean-Pierre walks back Biden's 'twisted' coal comments: 'No one will be left behind'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that Biden's comments on coal had been "twisted" to "suggest a meaning that was not intended.”
Joe Biden takes on Elon Musk and Twitter's new content moderation: 'Spews lies all across the world'
Criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reached the White House, with President Biden on Friday saying the platform allows users to spew 'lies all across the world.'
Elon Musk says what's next for Twitter advertisers if they bow to activists demands and leave the platform
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said advertisers who cave to activists' demands to stop running ads on his platform could face consequences. Musk warned of a 'thermonuclear name and shame.'
Mike Rowe throws dirt on Biden, Democrats’ anti-energy agenda: ‘Bad news for your personal economy’
Mike Rowe and a former Keystone XL pipeline worker warn that Democrats' anti-fossil fuel agenda is "bad news" for your personal economy and the inflation story.
Elon Musk says Twitter suffered ‘massive’ revenue drop due to activist group pressure on advertisers
A letter has been sent to Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers, urging them to cease advertising on the platform if Elon Musk rolls back its current content-moderation practices.
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon allow users to monetize content, make long-form posts
Twitter will soon allow its users to monetize their own content on the platform in addition to making long-form posts beyond the traditional character limit, CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday. Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, has announced plans for sweeping changes to the company, already firing several...
Sears out of bankruptcy, a handful of stores are left
Sears Holdings shrunk from almost 700 stores to just over 20 while spending four years in bankruptcy.
Used casket traded in for cash loan at pawn shop amid cratering economy
A pawnshop in Aurora, Colorado, is reportedly selling a used casket after someone pawned it for a cash loan amid a cratering economy that has tanked because of inflation.
Elon Musk's California Hyperloop test tunnel dismantled, to become parking spaces: report
Elon Musk's futuristic Hyperloop prototype tunnel in Hawthorne, California, has reportedly been dismantled in favor of building more SpaceX office parking spaces.
Pizza for Thanksgiving? It might be a dinner option due to inflation
A panel on Fox News' "Outnumbered" discussed a new survey pointing out that one in five Americans doubt they can afford the traditional Thanksgiving meal this year due to inflation.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitic controversy
Nike announced it has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and will not release his new sneakers, which were expected to debut this month.
Netflix renews 'Monster' and 'The Watcher' for new seasons
Netflix's "Monster” and “The Watcher" have been renewed for more seasons. "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is the streaming service's second most popular English series.
