Train derails along Ohio River in Jefferson County
Rob Herrington, Jefferson County Deputy Director of EMA and 911 Director said that authorities received a call around 7 a.m.
DHHR hiring in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.
WTRF
UPDATE: No injuries in Ohio train derailment along Ohio River
UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Norfolk Southern has released a statement on the derailment:. Overnight 15 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed Steubenville, OH. There were no reported injuries, and the train was hauling trash. NS personnel and contractors responded and remain on-site for the cleanup. We’re appreciative of the local authorities for their quick response and assistance.
Train derails in Ohio as crews clean up scene in Ohio River
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Baylee Martin is on the scene of a train derailment in Jefferson County, Ohio near Costonia between Steubenville and Toronto. Several train cars can be seen smashed off the tracks that run alongside State Route 7. The cars dumped garbage in and near the Ohio River. Crews are […]
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
Parolee arrested after allegedly trying to break into West Virginia prison vehicles
A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.
11 Investigates update: Carvana Bridgeville dealership suspended by PennDOT indefinitely
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — As Channel 11 reported exclusively last week, Carvana’s Bridgeville location was on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Suspended Agents” list until April of 2023. Now, 11 Investigates has learned that the suspension will last “indefinitely,” until PennDOT says it determines the dealership...
Human remains found near Grafton Road in Mon County
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department confirmed that human remains were found on Friday.
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
Victim flown from crash; traffic causes other accident in Columbiana County
Someone was flown to the hospital after a one vehicle accident that temporarily closed a major road Friday evening.
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
Election Day Blood Moon won’t happen again until 2394
On November 8, 2022, we will witness the last total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, until March 14, 2025. But, that's not the only exciting thing about it.
lootpress.com
Wheeling man guilty of cocaine charge
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
An East Liverpool police captain was booked into the county jail Friday after he was placed on leave earlier this year.
Body found on Grafton Road being investigated as hit-and-run
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.
