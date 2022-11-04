WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.

