Mcmechen, WV

WTRF

UPDATE: No injuries in Ohio train derailment along Ohio River

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Norfolk Southern has released a statement on the derailment:. Overnight 15 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed Steubenville, OH. There were no reported injuries, and the train was hauling trash. NS personnel and contractors responded and remain on-site for the cleanup. We’re appreciative of the local authorities for their quick response and assistance.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Wheeling man guilty of cocaine charge

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV

