“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”

5 DAYS AGO