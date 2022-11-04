ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

KULR8

Billings homicide victim ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash ID'd

UPDATE: NOV. 8 AY 10:42 A.M. The victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Broadwater Avenue Nov. 1 has been identified. Brandon Kaldor, 38, of Billings died due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Yellowstone County coroner's office. UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall says...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
KULR8

Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz

On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Laurel Outlook

The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.

“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
KULR8

Woman and her three children found safe

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?

The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
BILLINGS, MT

