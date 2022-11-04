Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billings fatal shooting victim identified
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the names of two men who were recently killed in Billings.
KULR8
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
KULR8
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AY 10:42 A.M. The victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Broadwater Avenue Nov. 1 has been identified. Brandon Kaldor, 38, of Billings died due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Yellowstone County coroner's office. UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall says...
Homicide on S 29th Street In Billings, Two Suspects On The Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter, around 11:49 PM last night, Billings Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a parked car. On arrival, BPD discovered the driver had been shot. BPD had the victim transported to an area hospital, where the victim was declared deceased. We'll...
Billings police investigating South Side homicide
The crash happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and two suspects fled the scene. The driver was transported to a hospital where he was declared deceased.
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy
The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.
KULR8
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone Co. cold case: Corina Lydia Contreraz
On December 22, 1977, the body of 16-year-old Corina Lydia Contreraz was found on the corner of Pryor Creek road and Indian Creek Road, near the 1-90 interchange. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detectives have been trying to solve this cold case for over 40 years. Contreraz’s body was found...
Laurel Outlook
The Laurel Police Department has issued a formal statement regarding the incident that occurred on 3rd Avenue Thursday evening.
“On 11-3-22 at 1720 hours the Laurel Police Department responded to a residence on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue to the report of a shooting. The victim reported that she had arrived at the property and was fired at from the residence. The victim was not struck and was not transported to the hospital. Please be advised at this time, the suspect is in custody. He is being charged with Partner Family Member Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Mischief and will be remanded to YCDF. No further information is available at this time.”
Update: Missing Endangered Person Alert canceled for Busby mom, kids
Law enforcement is searching for a Busby mother and her three kids, missing since October 23 and believed to be in the Billings area.
KULR8
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
The Jail In Billings is Full…But Has Space for This?
The jail is overcrowded, but somehow they have room for this? Very good question from John Jackson via Twitter after we shared this news update on the radio Thursday morning. According to KTVQ-TV, the local CBS TV station, a Billings woman who was shot by police inside a local hospital emergency room is now facing charges. However, the suspect is not a woman. The suspect is a transgender woman. In other words, the suspect is a man who identifies as a woman.
Double-Whammy For Manny’s? Billings Sports Bar Broken Into Twice
On Facebook Today, I came across a post from Kayla Navarro. Kayla is the General Manager for Manny's Sports and Entertainment Bar on the west end, and she shared that Manny's had been broken into yesterday around 6 AM. A Double-Whammy At Manny's. According to Kayla, the first break in...
Update: Billings pedestrian killed in hit-and-run early Tuesday
Police said on social media shortly before 7 a.m. the incident happened at Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.
First returns from Yellowstone County released
The unofficial results show Rosendale with 51 percent of Yellowstone County's vote. Independent Gary Buchanan of Billings had nearly 26 percent, while Democrat Penny Ronning had almost 22 percent.
[Breaking] Another Motorcyclist Killed in Billings on Broadwater Ave
This just in from the Billings Police Department, a motorcyclist has been killed on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue. Broadwater is closed from 19th to 21st, and the Billings Police Department asks you to take an alternative route, and expect delays. This article will be updated as more information...
KULR8
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire
VIDEO: Columbus MT Youths Rescue Antelope Caught in Barbed Wire Video Wildlife ...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Billings residents want change following traffic deaths on busy street
Residents want adequate lighting, re-painted crosswalks, and more signage on the busy street. But the city of Billings wants concerned citizens to know that change takes time.
Comments / 0